Deans of Students and Guild Leaders from various universities have called on the Ugandan government to boost funding for innovation as a means of mitigating unemployment. This plea was made during the 7th Dean and 15th Annual Conference of Students and Guild Leaders, held at Kabale University in Kabale Municipality.

The conference, which has centered on discussions about leadership and youth employment, featured representatives from different universities.

Owen Mukonyezi, the Guild President of Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal, and Ms. Hibah Asiimwe, the Guild President of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), attributed the unemployment crisis to certain academic courses that are no longer relevant to the job market. They urged the government to promote innovation and practical courses that equip students for immediate employment upon graduation.

Addressing the press during the conference, Amos Tukamushaba, the Dean of Students at Kabale University, emphasized that the issue of youth unemployment could be effectively addressed if the government increased funding for innovation programs in educational institutions. He stated, “Our universities are teeming with young men and women who lack the financial resources to pursue their innovation projects. If the government allocated funding for them, we could assist them in creating more job opportunities rather than them seeking employment after graduation.”

In her keynote address at the conference, Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga, Vice Chancellor of Kabale University, revealed that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was providing financial support to the institution to establish a business and innovation incubation hub for students and community members with innovative ideas.

However, Prof. Kwesiga acknowledged the financial challenges associated with providing free education for skills and innovation courses at the university level. She encouraged young people to consider short courses in technical skills to prepare themselves for self-employment.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) abstract for 2022, the overall unemployment rate increased to 12% in 2021 from 8.8% in 2019/20, with a disproportionate impact on youth. The call for increased innovation funding aims to address this pressing issue by equipping students with practical skills that can lead to employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.