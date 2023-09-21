In a shocking turn of events, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn charges of disobedience and common nuisance against First Son also Senior Presidential advisor for Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The decision was handed down by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi at Buganda Road Court, who announced, “I accept the withdrawal and the charges against Muhoozi are hereby withdrawn.”

The withdrawal form, signed by the DPP, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, cited lack of credible evidence in the case over the past year.

Prosecution, led by Mr. Ivan Kyazze, presented the form, seeking leave of court to discontinue the proceedings. Kyazze explained, “Investigations were directed, but nothing fruitful was obtained. Due to the absence of credible evidence, I have been instructed to inform this court that the DPP has decided to discontinue proceedings against Muhoozi.”

However, Mr. Male Mabirizi, the original complainant, expressed his dissatisfaction with the court’s proceedings.

“The magistrate has allowed the withdrawal without hearing from me, the person who brought the case,” Mabirizi protested. He contended that the constitution mandates the DPP to continue the case after taking it over and that the magistrate should have ensured Mabirizi’s testimony was heard.

Mabirizi filed charges against Muhoozi in November 2022, alleging that the General addressed a political gathering at Kololo Independence Grounds without resigning from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

According to Mabirizi, this action violates section 99 of the UPDF Act, which prohibits serving military personnel from engaging in political activities. He further argued that Kainerugaba’s actions caused public annoyance and inconvenience, thereby infringing on their rights.

In response to the court’s decision, Mabirizi vowed to take the matter to the High Court, stating, “This is the reason why I have been challenging these takeovers by the DPP. We are going to the High Court to challenge the withdrawal and refusal for stay over proceedings.”

This sudden development leaves political observers and the public in suspense, as they await the potential repercussions and the broader implications on the political landscape.

The withdrawal of charges against Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba marks a significant shift in this ongoing legal battle, leaving many questions unanswered.