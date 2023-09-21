The Secretary In the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has directed that every government programme and project at the District/City should be launched or commissioned by the Resident District/City Commissioner (RDC/RCC).

Hajji Kakande made the directive through a letter to all RDCs and RCCs on 18th September, 2023.

“As you may already be aware, sometime back, H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda issued a directive regarding launching of government programmes and projects in District Local Governments. Article 203 of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda denotes that there shall be an RDC in every district in Uganda who is appointed by H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda. To that effect therefore, the RDC represents the President at every district local government/city,”he stated.

Accordingly, Hajji Kakande instructed that every government programme and project at the District/City should be launched by the RDC/RCC.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to reaffirm the above position and to guide you that nobody should divert from that position or otherwise directed by a competent authority,” he informed the commissioners.