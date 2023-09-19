Ntungamo, Uganda – In a devastating incident, Ntungamo District yesterday lost two of its dedicated councilors in a tragic road accident that occurred along the Mbarara – Kabale highway, just 4 kilometers from Ntungamo town.

The victims, Niwagaba Pius Tusimire and Kutamba Monic Rutabingwa were on a journey of public service when the unfortunate incident took place. Niwagaba Pius Tusimire served as the Local Council V councilor for Nyarutuuntu sub-county, an independent NRM-leaning member of the finance committee, while Kutamba Monic Rutabingwa was the lady councilor for LCV for Ngoma sub-county and also held the position of secretary for works.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred during a heavy rainstorm when Niwagaba, who was driving a Toyota Wish with registration number UBH 873G, was traveling at high speed. Upon noticing an approaching box body motor vehicle with registration number UBD 660V from Nile Agro Industries, Niwagaba attempted to apply the brakes. However, the vehicle lost control, swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic, and tragically claimed the lives of both councilors on the spot.

Uganda Police from Ntungamo swiftly responded to the scene and transported the bodies of the deceased to Itojo Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba, the Ntungamo District chairman, expressed deep shock and trauma over the loss of two dedicated councilors who had been diligently serving their constituents since May 18, 2021.

Turyabitunga Sylvia Ekyefaamu, an aspiring Ntungamo District woman MP and radio presenter at Radio Ankole, described the loss as shocking, especially at a time when their wisdom and guidance were needed by young politicians.

Naboth Mpiriirwe, councilor for Ntungamo sub-county, lamented the double tragedy for the district council and highlighted the vital role both councilors played in discussions and decision-making.

Twikiriize Nicholas Mugyenyi, the District Speaker, announced a special council meeting scheduled for Wednesday to pay tribute to the departed councilors.

Ahabwe Bernard Mupenda, chairman of the Education and Health Committee and councilor for Ruhaama Sub County, was at a loss for words, stating that the tragedy was beyond human understanding.