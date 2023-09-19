The members of opposition political parties in Uganda have been urged to desist from sowing the seed of hate, violence, tribalism, and destruction.

The remarks were made yesterday by Eng. Joseph Sewava Mukasa, the National Youth Coordinator and also the head of political mobilisation in the Office of the Minister for Presidency during the showcasing ceremony of products made by the beneficiaries of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child (PISGBC) at Kikoni Skilling Center.

Eng. Sewava advised the members of the opposition that instead of undertaking counterproductive politics and attacking the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, they should focus on how to add a brick on Uganda’s development.

On the other hand, he appreciated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for being one of the best Presidents in the world who has been working towards transforming the country ever since he came into power in 1986.

Eng. Sewava also explained that the President has injected a lot of money in the skilling centers to help the vulnerable children in the different areas of Kampala improve their livelihoods.

He noted that the project has helped to curb crime in the city, created jobs for the youth, and has also led to their socio-economic transformation.

Eng. Sewava further commended the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye for bringing the State House closer to Ugandans through implementing various projects aimed at skilling the underprivileged youth.

Dr. Faith Katana Mirembe, the Special Presidential Assistant on Education & Skilling and head of the project, congratulated the beneficiaries for completing their six months free training in the different skilling disciplines, the parents and the local leaders for enabling the project to be a success.

Dr. Katana who applauded the State House Comptroller, Ms. Barekye for the immense support towards the project, revealed that PISGBC has nine (9) centers spread across the five divisions of Kampala and that thousands of the underprivileged youth in the city have been able to benefit from the initiative.

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Aminah Lukanga noted that the project is supposed to recruit only underprivileged youth in Kampala starting from age 12 to 35 years.

The RCC also advised politicians to desist from politicising the project if its objective is to be achieved.

Ms. Nakyobe Sylivia, who represented the Kawempe Division Mayor, Mr. Emmanuel Sserunjogi, emphasised that the program is beneficial to all youth in Kampala irrespective of their political affiliation.

Ms. Nakyobe further requested the councillors in Kampala to work with other leaders in implementing the government’s several developmental programs aimed at alleviating poverty among Ugandans.

Ms. Nassanga Badrudin Tabalamule, the Administrator of Kikoni Skilling Center said the center recruited a total of 496 trainees comprising 446 boys and 50 girls. She noted that the beneficiaries were trained for six months, in seven disciplines including; Construction, Plumbing, Carpentry, Electronics, Electricity, Motor vehicle mechanics and Welding.