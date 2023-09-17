BY NELLY NELSONS OTTO

JINJA

WHEN Indian lawyer, anti-colonialist and political ethicist Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who goes by the name Mahatma Gandhi stated that, “…only he can be a leader who never loses hope…” little did he know that the statement would years later inspire many people.

Now, Hajji Mohammed Bismarck Bidondole, an educationist who has twice vied unsuccessfully to become a Member of Parliament (MP) has bounced back with renewed energy and hope that his long-held dream is around the corner.

Bindondole, 52 as the incumbent NRM flag bearer for Jinja North Constituency says he has already prepared the ground which covers former Budondo and Mafubira sub counties plus Bugembe Town Council ahead of 2026.

Jinja North, always the most overcrowded constituency in Busoga with close to 20 aspirants is currently occupied by FDC’s David Isabirye (Agha) whose academic credentials became a court matter until Bidondole hatched out following intervention from some strategists.

As if pre-empting questions from some ever-inquisitive journalists and fault-finding voters, Bidondole says he had to respect the position of elders, religious and cultural leaders for cohesion and unity in the area.

“…remember one of the traits of a good leader is to listen, so I had to listen and follow the counsel of my elders who asked me to withdraw the petition against my colleague…”,he recounts.

It should be recalled Bidondole who came second with 9564 votes against Agha’s 13,388 had petitioned the court arguing that the Isabirye who contested lacked the requisite academic documents.

He said Isabirye’s academic documents were registered under the name of Isabirye Mutubu, which implied he used another person’s papers to contest.

However, a few days to the court hearing, Bidondole shocked the residents by announcing his withdrawal apparently in public interest.

Although independent sources say Isabirye gave him some sums of money as costs, to Bidondole who started talking in ‘tongues’, like the Biblical Apostles of Jesus after receiving the Holy Spirit in the Upper House.

Using a Luuka-born RnB singer Raston Mulebi aka Menton Rass’s line, Tuolonde Anasobola, Bidondole asks residents to prepare to vote what he calls an eye opener for growth and development and general welfare.

“…leadership is a challenge, not a privilege like some people mistakenly think, mine is to stimulate growth through networking and lobbying the relevant government sectors…” Bidondole stressed his leadership philosophy.

Bidondole who doubles as the Chief Executive Director of East Secondary School, a private O and A level mixed secondary school situated in Buwagi Ward, Budondo prides himself as an acclaimed teacher who has molded many Ugandans.

Bidondole does not want to take chance and is busy trotting the constituency by religiously attending all manners of social events like funerals, marriages, women and youth group meetings, school functions, where he engages with the real voters.

Who Is Bidondole

He is currently a PhD candidate in Management, Planning and Policy;holder of a Master of Arts in Education Management (MA(Ed)Mgt Makerere University, after obtaining an honor’s degree in Education from the Mbale based Islamic University in Uganda(IUIU) majoring in Geography and Economics.

Happily married with 8 children, Bidondole taught in several schools like Jinja SS, Kibibi SS where he headed Economics and Geography departments respectively before retiring to start his own school.

A fan of English Premier League team Arsenal, Bidondole who is a teetotaler (by virtue of being a Muslim) also likes local soccer teams like Busoga United FC, Butembe FC and his Budondo United FC,besides watching religious and news programmes on TVs.

It’s a matter of time that the truth will be unearthed because reports suggest that more than 25 aspirants are jogging to contest for Jinja North. These include David Livingstone Zijjan the current Butembe MP, former Butembe MP Nelson Lufafa and a dozen others.