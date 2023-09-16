The Manager Office of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) , Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo has commended all Kampala Metropolitan pressure group coordinators for their immense contributions towards the successful Katonga Spirits celebrations held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds last week.

Hajjat Namyalo made the comments on Friday during a meeting with all the coordinators that was held at the Kyambogo based offices to personally pass on her appreciation message to them for job well done.

On the 8th of this month, the Bazzukulu Ba Museveni spear headed by Hajjat Namyalo commemorated the Katonga heroes and celebrated the achievements of HE Yoweri Kaguta as he turned 79 years of age on Friday 15th of September.

The Bazzukulu Ba Museveni with friends and supporters of the President organized in different informal groups filled Kololo Ceremonial Grounds which left the opposition in a great shock.

“At ONC we don’t use people. Today I have summoned you to say thank you for the great mobilization you did” said Hadijah. The NRM supporters have always complained about being used and dumped by the party officials a curse that the PA to HE Museveni Hajjat Hadijah has rejected.

The informal group leaders from Markets, Taxi Operators, Boda Boda riders etc. who were close to 200 we excited to witness a new chapter of salvation within the Office of the National Chairman.

Mr. Katamba a senior carder in the NRM and long-time foot soldier said, “Sometimes this is what we have been always calling. Recognition and appreciation make us valued as members of the NRM”. The joyful mobilizers of the NRM asked Hajjat Hadijah to always include them in all activities of the National Chairman’s Office and will always be available to extend all the necessary support.

Hajjat Namyalo requested the mobilizers to always ensure that they participate in all the ONC activities within their localities and be inclusive among those benefiting from the various sustainable wealth creation projects being implemented by the ONC.

She further promised to inform the President who is also the supreme leader of the National Resistance Movement to have a meeting with them to discuss various mechanisms on how to intensify his support in Kampala Metropolitan.

Shockingly, some of the National Resistance Movement bosses were failing the Kololo event by misinforming the public that the President was not going to attend the event and was not aware of it.

However all their efforts came in vain the President informed the gathering at Kololo that “I asked Hadijah to include the Katonga item” He added that in September, he remembered two battles of 1972 when they attacked Mbarara but failed due to poor planning and the successful one of 1985 when the NRA defeated the Tito Okello Lutwa forces.

He explained that other significant battles happened in the liberation struggle of the NRA/NRM 1981-85 but Katonga was among those tough ones.

The President thanked Hajjat Hadijah for mobilizing the Katonga living fighters and promised to have a meeting with them to find out why their issues have not been addressed by the Veterans Association headed by Hajji Ssedunga to the extent of regretting their sacrifice.

A source held confidential informed our reporter that many of those veterans were declared dead before the President by the authorities managing their affairs and their appearance at Kololo left many in panic