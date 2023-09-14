BY NELLY NELSONS OTTO

WHILE the rainy seasons are always greeted with joy and hope by every human beings because the rains sustain livelihood, the story is different in Wanyama road Cell, Mutekanga Zone in Bugembe Town Council, Jinja where Goretti Tushiime is counting losses after her piggery farm was swept away by rain storms.

Hours after returning from a lovely and lively Sunday service at Jinja Christian Church (JCC) where Tushiime, alongside hubby Paul Kabanda donated their only car to serve God’s work, the mood took the opposite direction following the devastating news.

Characteristic of born-again Christians, Tushiime was quick to blame the environmental disaster on the ‘devil’ that is not happy with her family’s zeal of serving the Lord.

“…the devil is a liar and we cannot be intimidated, we cannot relent, we shall continue serving God faithfully as long as we live and have the energy and grace…”she stressed.

Narrating the ordeal, Tushiime describes the weekend floods as the worst experience for them since 2019 when they established the project without any serious issues of this magnitude.

As fate would have it, the farm attendant called Nathan Nadiope who would have intervened, was earlier in the day admitted to the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital following serious injuries sustained during an attack by a male pig.

Asked on the next course of action, Tushiime says they are trying to rebuild the structures and seek financial support from friends and partners as one way of restocking the farm with new piglets.

The husband Kabanda who is also a business partner says they are already in talks with the Town Council engineer to visit the site and guide on how to create drainage channels to guide the rainstorms.

“…they say experience is a good teacher, so we do not want a repeat of the disaster again for us or our neighbours,so we shall put in place all the mitigating factors…”,Kabanda told this reporter.

The Kabanda family is not alone as many farmers and residents in the low lying areas in and outside Bugembe Town Council and Jinja City as a whole have in recent days suffered heavy losses following the unfavorable weather, which has submerged gardens and buildings.