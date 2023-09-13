In a resounding victory, Daniel Ogong, Head of Marketing at Stanbic Bank Uganda, has been hailed as the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Professional of the year 2023.

The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon him during the grand finale of the 2nd Annual AMC Conference, hosted by the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) at the opulent Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel in Entebbe, culminating in an awe-inspiring award ceremony.

The AMC Awards serve as a beacon, illuminating the exceptional achievements, cutting-edge innovations, and extraordinary leadership exemplified by standout individuals in the expansive realm of marketing across the African continent.

Helen McIntee, the President of AMC, elucidated on the criteria for the esteemed title, saying, “For the AMC Marketing Professional of the year, we seek to celebrate an individual who possesses an elevated position within an organisation, specialising in the realm of marketing and is commonly referred to as a senior marketing professional. They are distinguished by their extensive experience and remarkable proficiency in their field.”

She added, “The ultimate winner of this recognition is one whose primary responsibilities encompass the formulation and execution of strategic marketing plans, the management of marketing campaigns, and the facilitation of business expansion through the implementation of effective marketing strategies.”

David Balikuddembe, the resident of the Uganda Marketers Society, extended warm congratulations to Daniel Ogong, affirming, “Your dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence have earned you the title of ‘Marketing Professional of the year.'”

In response to this momentous recognition, Ogong expressed his gratitude towards the African Marketing Federation for the esteemed honor.

He graciously acknowledged his peers, stating, “Being recognized by colleagues across the African continent is the ultimate honor for any professional and I am delighted. I also congratulate all the other nominees and winners. Let us continue doing what we do best, telling our brands’ respective stories and solutioning for customers.”

A luminary in the marketing sphere, Ogong boasts a distinguished career, having served as the Marketing Director of Nile Breweries for over 15 years. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in establishing a robust portfolio of brands.

In 2017, he ascended to the role of Executive Head of Marketing and Communication at Stanbic Bank Uganda, where his visionary leadership has been instrumental in maintaining the institution’s pinnacle position in the industry, steering client-focused brand experiences and groundbreaking product campaigns.

Daniel Ogong’s triumph at the AMC Professional of the Year 2023 is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the marketing landscape and his exemplary contributions to the industry.