In a surprising turn of events, Busoga Kingdom witnesses trying times with the official union of Kyabazinga Nadiope William IV and his newly announced queen, overshadowed by controversy.

The joyous occasion has taken a dramatic twist as an alleged associate residing in the United Kingdom launched a dangerous tirade against the newly-minted wife, Jovia Mutesi.

In an infamous audio recording, she asserted during a phone conversation that she had a longstanding relationship with the Kyabazinga, which included raising their shared children abroad, and other damning allegations.

The announcement on September 7th, that Kyabazinga William IV found new love ignited a wave of celebration among the Basoga people, who had eagerly anticipated a representative for their kingdom.

Prominent figures like Second Deputy Prime Minister Al-Hajj Ahmed Osman Noor extend their warm congratulations, emphasizing the significance of this union for Busoga Kingdom.

“Congratulations to HRH King Nadiope IV on finding his Queen (Inebantu)! It was an honour to be part of the beautiful traditional wedding in Mayuge District. May the Royal Union be filled with love, joy, and prosperity. Longlive Busoga Kingdom! Afunvughe Isebantu,” exclaimed Al-Hajj Ahmed Osman Noor.

Katukiiro of Busoga, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, made the official announcement, underscoring the momentous occasion for Basoga worldwide. He detailed plans for the grand unveiling of the new queen at Christ Cathedral Bugembe, scheduled for November 18th, 2023.

However, amidst the jubilation, a shocking revelation emerged from an unidentified woman claiming to have shared a significant history with Kyabazinga Nadiope.

Allegations of a long-standing relationship and shared children cast a shadow over the newlyweds’ joy. The woman, who chooses to remain anonymous, insists that she has been the financial backbone behind Nadiope’s lifestyle, from his daily expenses to extravagant outings.

“You hear them attack me because they know who I am in Nadiope’s life and what I have done for them. I am the mother to Nadiope’s children. I am his life. I am his real life,” She affirms.

“Moreover, in money, all the money he has been using to take you for outings, it’s me that has been sending it”

Disturbingly, she divulges intimate details of their rendezvous in Dubai prior to the official introduction ceremony with Jovia Mutesi. Shockingly, she asserts the existence of another woman in Canada, further complicating the already tumultuous situation.

“Even the virginity tests that were used on you, I am the one who sent them. All the money you have been using in outings, for instance on your recent trip with him in Dubai, It’s my money,” affirms the mysterious woman.

“What hurts most is that you have started attacking me, yet you have just come and Nadiope has a wife in Canada. Have you heard her talking nonsense?” added the side chick.

In a passionate plea, the unnamed woman implores for respect and acknowledgement, urging all parties involved to treat each other with dignity. She challenges the authenticity of Nadiope’s affections towards his new queen, alleging that he was coerced into the union.

“If you have come with your mischief abusing people, the Kabaka has to marry any number of women he feels like, but you must respect the original wife you found there, you don’t abuse her, disrespect her,” She pleads.

“The man for whom you are claiming to be a queen, the man says he was forced, he was pressured to marry you, but does not love you. You don’t know where we have come with him, then you start verbally attacking me?”

As the dust settles on this shocking revelation, Busoga Kingdom finds itself at the heart of a captivating narrative, where love, loyalty, and controversy collide in a tale that will not easy be forgotten.