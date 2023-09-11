In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Bukara village, Maziba ward, Bunagana town council, Kisoro district, a 14-year-old girl, Faith Muhirwe, tragically lost her life after being allegedly assaulted by a relative. The incident, which occurred on August 21, 2023, has left the entire region in mourning.

Faith Muhirwe, a promising pupil, was allegedly assaulted by her 30-year-old uncle, Bosco Mutabazi, in circumstances that remain shrouded in mystery. The assault, which took place in the serene Bukara village, has left the community searching for answers, as they grapple with the loss of a young life filled with potential.

The report of the assault was swiftly registered at the Bunagana police station, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect, Bosco Mutabazi. He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the victim and faced the full force of the law in court on August 25, 2023. Mutabazi was remanded to Kisoro government prison, where he remains incarcerated.

However, the tragic tale took an even darker turn when, on September 10, 2023, at approximately 5:40 PM, the local area chairman, Lc1, rang the police with the devastating news of Faith Muhirwe’s passing. The girl, who had fought valiantly for her life, ultimately succumbed to her injuries, leaving the community in deep mourning and profound sorrow.

In response to this heartbreaking development, a dedicated team of homicide detectives, accompanied by Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), visited the scene of the crime and documented the site meticulously. The body of the deceased has been taken to Kisoro hospital mortuary for a thorough postmortem examination.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,these efforts are part of ongoing inquiries aimed at uncovering the full truth behind this tragic incident.