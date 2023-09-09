In a tragic turn of events on the evening of September 8th, a devastating accident unfolded along the treacherous Mile 17 stretch of the Mbarara-Isingiro Road in Isingiro District，claiming 8 lives.

Two vehicles, identified by their registration numbers as UBG 812K (Global bus coach) and UBL 945Y (a Fuso Fighter), were involved in the horrifying collision.

Eyewitnesses recounted the heart-wrenching scene as the Fuso Fighter, laden with both scrap and passengers, hurtled down the slope at a reckless pace. As it descended from Isingiro towards Mbarara, tragedy struck.

The driver lost control, a desperate attempt to brake proving futile. In a grim twist of fate, the Fuso veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the oncoming Global Bus, proudly bearing the emblem of the Global Bus company, registration number UBG 812K, bound for Isingiro from Mbarara.

The impact was nothing short of catastrophic, snuffing out the lives of 8 occupants of the ill-fated Fuso Fighter in an instant.

The bus, while battered and bruised, was comparatively fortunate. Only one individual sustained minor injuries, a small glimmer of hope amidst the overwhelming tragedy.

Swift response teams rushed to the scene, frantically administering aid to the survivors. They promptly conveyed them to a nearby clinic in Isingiro, where they received immediate attention.

Meanwhile, a grim procession saw the lifeless bodies of the departed transported to Mbarara Referral Hospital for postmortem examinations, a somber necessity in such grim circumstances.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a mournful hue over the scene, the grim task of towing the two vehicles away commenced.

They were destined for the somber confines of Isingiro Police Station, where they would undergo thorough inspection, each one bearing the scars of a tragic encounter.

In the wake of the investigation, a stark truth emerged. The primary catalyst of this devastating event lay squarely at the feet of the Fuso Fighter’s driver, whose reckless abandon led to this heartrending loss.

The community was left grappling with a profound sense of sorrow, the echoes of this tragedy reverberating far beyond the confines of the Mile 17 bend.