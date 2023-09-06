The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Contingent, serving under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has welcomed a joint team of researchers from Save the Children and the International Peace Support Training Centre – Kenya (IPSTC) on a research mission aimed at safeguarding children affected by conflict.

Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba, the Ugandan Contingent Commander, extended a warm reception to the research team at the Uganda Contingent headquarters in Niongera, located in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu, Eastern DRC.

Col. Hyeroba emphasized the dire consequences of the prolonged conflict in the DRC, especially on children who often endure child labor, abductions, and forced conscription into various armed groups. These challenges are a direct result of the ongoing insecurity within the country.

Headed by Lt. Col. Japeth Madada Mwasaru, the IPSTC research team is focusing its efforts on EACRF peacekeepers, with a particular focus on the force’s headquarters.

Ms. Fatuma Ibrahim, the lead trainer from IPSTC, explained that the research is centered on monitoring and reporting six grave violations mandated by the United Nations under Security Council Resolution 1612 (2005). These violations encompass the denial of humanitarian access for children, attacks on schools or hospitals, child abductions, sexual violence against children, child recruitment or use as soldiers, and the killing and maiming of children.

A statement from the Ugandan Contingent Spokesman, Capt. Kato Ahmad Hassan, revealed that UPDF officers engaged in an interactive discussion with the researchers to address issues affecting children in conflict zones.

The objective of this discussion is twofold: to advance the peace and security agenda and to enhance the training and education of EACRF peacekeepers regarding the management and care of children affected by armed conflict.

Rutshuru territory, marked by years of conflict, exposes children to a multitude of challenges, including abductions, recruitment into militia forces, violence, and sexual exploitation. The insights gained from this research initiative will equip peacekeepers with the knowledge and strategies to protect and support children who are victims or witnesses of grave violations.

IPSTC, recognized as an international center of excellence in Peace Support Operations (PSO), conducts training, education, and research to inform military, police, and civilian personnel involved in peace support operations. Their work contributes to improving the effectiveness of responses to complex emergencies and conflicts worldwide.