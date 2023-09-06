Health professionals in the picturesque Kigezi Sub-region of Uganda are making a compelling plea to the Ministry of Health to allocate an ambulance to each Health Center IV in the area. Their request aims to address the pressing challenges of patient inaccessibility, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach locations within the region.

Dr. Abdon Birungi, Chairperson of District Health Officers in the Six Districts that constitute Kigezi Sub-region, has highlighted the current predicaments faced by the ambulances serving the area. He stressed the difficulties in reaching isolated and challenging terrain during medical emergencies.

Dr. Birungi, who also holds the position of District Health Officer for Rubanda, emphasized that most Health Center IV facilities in the region rely on ambulances stationed at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. These ambulances sometimes face challenges in providing timely services in certain remote areas.

He passionately advocates for the allocation of dedicated ambulances to each Health Center IV, contending that such a move would significantly bolster the region’s healthcare referral system. This would be especially beneficial for expectant mothers and accident victims, ensuring they receive the timely and critical care they need.

Dr. Abdon Birungi stated, “Having ambulances at Health Center IVs will enable us to save more lives, particularly during emergencies, where timely transportation can make a life-and-death difference.”

However, Emmanuel Ainebyooba, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, offered a different perspective. He stressed the importance of ensuring that existing Health Center IVs are fully functional and able to handle routine healthcare needs. Ainebyooba argued that the need for ambulances at Health Center IVs should ideally be minimal, with referrals being primarily reserved for complex cases.

Ainebyooba urged District Health Officers in the region to concentrate on optimizing the operations of Health Center IVs and ensuring that they can effectively handle a wide range of medical issues.

The debate surrounding the allocation of ambulances to Health Center IVs in Kigezi Sub-region highlights the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access and services in Uganda’s rural and hard-to-reach areas. The Ministry of Health will need to carefully weigh the considerations and make decisions that prioritize the health and well-being of the region’s residents.