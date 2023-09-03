The 3rd Division Commander, Major General Don Nabasa, has called upon the Karachunas to convince their colleagues still in the wilderness to voluntarily surrender the guns in their possession with a guarantee of their safety following the extension of the amnesty window by the President and also benefit from the Presidential support initiative and economic transformation in Karamoja region.

This was during a peace dialogue that was held yesterday in Napak District, Kangole Chin Village, Bokora East County.

‘Napak has been relatively peaceful and I therefore appreciate the initiator of this great move the Commander-in-Chief, security forces and women for spearheading these mobilizations. I also recognize North Karamoja especially Kotido and Kaabong Districts for embracing the Presidential call for peace. When the President comes to Karamoja region, he should find us organized as reformed karachunas so that he supports our well-being,’ Maj Gen Don Nabasa noted.

Maj Gen Nabasa commended the joint grazing efforts amongst communities which he said is a good sign of peace and implored other kraals to do the same as a way of embracing peace.

The Commandant of Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Senior Commissioner of Police Elias Kassirabo, said they are prepared for fairness in the distribution of government projects and ensure they are delivered to the rightful beneficiaries.

Mr. Okori Denis, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Napak district recognized the general calmness that has been registered in Karamoja region. ‘We are now focused on how to maintain sustainable peace through various peace dialogues between the Bokora and the Jie, Matheniko, Pian. As leaders, we pledge continuous support to the joint security forces to ensure sustainable peace in Karamoja’ Mr. Okori.

“The engagement of the reformed karachunas in these peace meetings has registered a great success due to their testimonies and achievements registered as for the better life they are currently experiencing than while they were in the bush,” Mr. Okori Denis added.

The Chairperson Local Council 5 for Napak District, Hon John Paul Kodete, commended the involvement of in the amnesty initiative and said, “When the women cry, the whole nation cries implying that their efforts have immensely led to a great success in this voluntary hand over of guns.”

As a symbol of amnesty window, one karachuna (Abelet Lodo), a resident of Lolewa Village, Nakwamoru Parish, Lopeei Sub County in Napak District surrendered a gun, number 020011 with 11 live rounds of ammunition to the 3 Division Commander.

Present were: Brigade Commanders, Local leaders, Mr. Lochap Robert Senior Technical Adviser for Mercy Corps-Ekisil Program, and Ms. Judith Nakut Community Mobilizer among others.