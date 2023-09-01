Entebbe Spouses of Soldiers SACCO (ESOSS) members have been called upon to take advantage of the SACCO projects to generate income and support the welfare of their families .

The call was made on wednesday 30th August 2023 by the Deputy Director of Personnel and Administration of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – Air Force, Colonel Ketty Akello while receiving a donation of five (5) Sewing Machines from Wazalendo SACCO at Air Force, Headquarters in Entebbe.

Col Akello thanked Wazalendo SACCO for the donation which she said will boost their tailoring project. She asked members to benchmark other tailoring projects with a view of making business out of the equipment donated.

Col Akello tasked ESOSS members to emulate the working methods of Wazalendo SACCO which started small and has now grown to greater heights.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wazalendo SACCO Col Joseph Freddy Onata who delivered the donation said that it is intended to beef up the production capacity of ESOSS tailoring project and also enable the members to generate side income for their families.

“Encouraged by transparency and proper accounting that was demonstrated in the reports, I made a donation on of 5 sewing machines on behalf of WSACCO. These are the machines that we have delivered today,” said Col Onata.

The CEO noted that the WSACCO and ESOSS are focusing on the same goal of improving members’ welfare that which will ultimately guarantee stability in the families. He challenged upon the ladies to make good use of the machines in order to add value to the SACCO.

The Chairperson of ESOSS, Mrs Doreen Birungi thanked the CEO on behalf of Wazalendo for their generosity and pledged to ensure proper utilization of the equipment received.

“We thank Wazalendo for making our dream come true because we dreamt of having enough machines and to have a tailoring centre in future. Wazalendo has eased our journey,” said Mrs. Birungi.

The function was witnessed by Air Force Officers, ESOSS leadership and members.