The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Hon Ruth Nankabirwa has assured that she will soon commission the electricity distribution in Kanungu District to ensure that the all areas are served and loadsheding is minimized.

Minister Nankabirwa made the remarks on August 29th 2023 while speaking as the Guest of Honor at the Consercration and Dedication of St Francis Church Kakureiju in Kyeshero Parish in Greater Kayonza Archdeaconary in KanunguDistrict.

Minister Nankabirwa was responding to Kanungu LC 5 Chairman Eng Sam Arinaitwe Kajojo and Kanungu District Woman Member of Parliament Hon Patience Kinshaba Nkunda who highlighted the challenges the residents and business community are going through due to electricity challenges.

Hon Nankabirwa assured that she has already received letters from Kanungu District Leaders about the electricity challenges and she will send a technical team to look into the matter before she return herself to commission the distribution.

St Francis Kakureiju Church of Uganda was consecrated and dedicated by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda The Most Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu assisted by the Bishop of Kinkizi Diocese Rt Rev Dan Zoreka and many clergy.

While speaking at the same function Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu said that the Church of Uganda can thrive without waiting for foreigners and said Ugandans have the capacity to do everything for their churches, develop this country without necessarily engaging in unholy practices like homosexuality.

He further said that we should fight against corruption, be hardworking people as well as remember and serve God to bring a positive change in this country.

The Church which is estimated to have cost over Ugx 500 million was constructed by Esther and Yesero Musoke on a land donated by the family of Francis and Kanyaruharo in honor of their parents and the function was also attended by Muzei James Musinguzi Garuga, Canon Frank Twine Kakima among many other dignitaries.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kinkiizi, Rt Rev Dan Zoreka appreciated Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu for accepting to visit the Diocese of Kinkiizi for this special dedication service and hailed the great family of Kanyaruharo for the great efforr to pilot up the House of Worship.

Ms Esther Musoke who is behind the construction of St Francis Church Kakureiju thanked the church authorities for allowing her family to join the evangelism by undertaking the task of planting a church in their home area which is their 3rd undertaking in the country and promised to take on the project of constructing the Parish Priests House.

The Musoke couple also promised to fulfill their dream of building a 7 classroom primary school block at Kakureiju hill as one of the projects to support the expansion of the church.