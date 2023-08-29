The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has tasked the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) in the Elgon Sub-region to deal with the terrorist cells and petty criminal gangs terrorizing the area residents.

“I need to remind you that there are terrorist cells in the sub-region who are terrorizing our people including petty criminal gangs, cases of homicides and escalating deaths on our roads in the sub-region,” Hon. Babalanda said.

The Minister made the remarks today while addressing a group of RDCs, RCCs, their deputies, RISOs and DISOs from the Bugisu, Bukedi and Sebei sub regions during a 3-day capacity building workshop, held at Wash and Wills Hotel, Mbale City.

Hon. Babalanda explained that the RDCs/RCCs need to work with security agencies to ensure that criminal cells are cleared off.

“You should have a strategy for intelligence gathering especially through engagement with the LC 1 chairpersons to reach out to the communities with information and for the police to undertake community policing. You should as well engage with places of entertainment, and stakeholders such as market masters, bar and hotel owners etc, to improve vigilance and intelligence gathering. The matter of road accidents should be dealt with precisely because death on our roads is becoming a very serious matter of national importance,” she said.

On encroachments on wetlands and forests, the Minister said the issue is more dramatized in the towns and cities in the sub-region. She said this is because of the many powerful constructions going up in wetlands in the urban areas, which is in total defiance of the Presidential directive.

“Constructions in swamps are also blocking waterways and resulting in floods and washing away of roads and bridges. As an interim measure you will need to engage with the District and Urban Authorities to stop approving plans in the wetlands,”Hon. Babalanda noted.

“Also, the issue of degradations and encroachments in forest reserves has come up again and again in this sub-region. You will need to double your vigilance in protecting these public resources and to follow up on the matters with guidance of the National Forest Authority and local stakeholders.”

On the hand, the Minister disclosed that she has received information regarding the funds for irrigation schemes that was released by the center to support the initiative, that it’s being returned for failure to absorb it.

” This is a very disturbing development.

This program was initiated by H.E the President to facilitate commercialization of agriculture and it is a very big embarrassment to his effort and a shame to the country if these funds are returned to the center. You are called upon to liaise with the respective Chief Administrative Officers to establish reasons for this lack of absorption and ways of how these funds can be applied to benefit the intended target groups.”

On the matter of the World Bank Loans that were halted recently over Uganda’s stand against homosexuality, Hon. Babalanda requested the commissioners to cease any public debates over the subject because President Yoweri Museveni has already guided in writing on the matter in a letter published by the Presidential Press Unit.

“Instead, let us redirect our effort at ensuring that the Central Government transfers to the Local Governments are well spent and that there is value for money. Please see to it that public resources are not wasted especially through unnecessary workshops and such other lavish expenditures.”

On a good note, Hon. Babalanda thanked the RDCs from Bukedi, Bugisu and Sebei sub regions for being disciplined, able to monitor government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), able to deal with corruption tendencies as well as being able to implement the Presidential Directive on wetlands.

“I should congratulate Elgon sub-region for completely minimising and ultimately eliminating the vice of violent land evictions that had become a cancer in the country. I can confirm that Elgon is in the lead of the regions that have dealt with this problem in the country. You are doing well in managing cases of evictions, where they arise. According to the reports I get from Hon. Dr. Sam Mayanja, the State-Minister for Lands; there are no cases of evictions to talk about, which means you have diligently followed our guidelines on illegal land evictions, and for this, I would like to thank you,”Hon. Babalanda said.

“I must commend your efforts in dealing with corruption matters in the sub-region. For example, we have not received complaints implicating you in corruption linked to extortions at the border-line areas and neither in the other areas. You have conducted the border district security meetings so well with no complaints. For this we must congratulate you. I must nonetheless continue to encourage you to fight smugglers and to ensure that the wrong elements do not cross into our territory. Please work with the respective Immigration Officers over this matter,”the Minister added.

The Former Vice President of Uganda, H.E Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, who presented a paper on population health and wellness told the commissioners that with their help, government is supposed to ensure a sustainable health system that is positioned to respond to the current and future public health challenges, protect and also promote the health and wellbeing of all the people in Uganda.

“Government through the Ministry of Health should promote and ensure universal access to quality and affordable preventive, promotive, curative and palliative health care to all people in Uganda through evidence based and technically sound policies and strategies that are client centered,” H.E Wandira, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor, population and Health- Ministry of Health, said.

The Managing Director of Uganda Printing And Publishing Corporation (UPPC), Prof. Sudi Nangoli said it was the RDCs’ core role to perform better in their areas of jurisdiction, saying that if they do this, they are fulfilling the duties on why they were appointed by H.E the President.

“The President has given us the mandate to go and perform, once we perform to our expectations, the President has also performed,” Prof. Nangoli said.

“As an RDC you are a visionary manager who is supposed to solve the stakeholder demands such as the National budget, the NRM Manifesto, the Parish Development Model (PDM), office management, among others.”

He however advised that they cannot perform better if they have personal demands like clearing own bills, self help learning, health concerns and social demands.

” Once you have sorted those personal demands, you will also be able to sold the stakeholder demands,” Prof. Nangoli expounded.

He also noted that in order to manage performance, the commissioners must set individual and team goals, plan performance to achieve the goals, monitor progress and reward best performers.

The Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre, Mr. Ofwono Opondo who took the RDCs through a paper on Effective Communication and the Changing Role of the Media and Leadership must follow the 5Ws and H to answer the critical questions while communicating.

“If you want to be effective, take advantage of the radio stations in your areas. Most of these radio stations are thirsty for authentic information. It is also good if you can utilise more than one media platform

He also underscored the importance of free and independent media, saying it was essential for healthy democracy.

“The Media provides the public with information about the government and other powerful institutions, it also holds the government accountable for its actions as well as helping in preventing corruption, promoting human rights and protect the rule of law,” Mr. Opondo noted.

“Do public relations, media relations will be very easy for you,” he added.

The Manifesto Implementation Unit (MIU) Assistant Director, Mr. Richard Bakojja reminded the commissioners that they are supposed to oversee the effective implementation of all Manifesto commitment under their areas of jurisdiction.

“Article 203 of 1995 Constitution provides for the establishment of the Office of the Resident District Commissioner and the roles of RDCs: To monitor implementation of Central and Local Government services in the district and carry out such other functions as may be assigned by the President or prescribed by the parliament by law,”he said.

On the other hand, the Principal Human Resource Officer- Office of the President, Mr. Herbert Atuheire stressed that as public officers, commissioners should always observe the code of professional practice and ethics applicable to the particular profession they belong to and also observe other laws like other citizens of Uganda.

“All public officers are expected to be conversant with the provisions of the code of conduct and ethics and other regulations governing the public service. It is important that all public officers are aware of their rights, privileges and obligations,” Mr. Atuheire said.

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko informed the commissioners to always behave in a way that portrays the good image of the fountain of honor.

” They know when you are here, they know that you will help them with a sustainable solution to their problems. Your appearance is very critical, you should be able to present the Office you present well. As a government we depend on you. If you do a good job, that will be our success, if you do a bad job, it’s trouble for us. So I advise you to work diligently, you will be in a position to be noticed and be promoted to anything,”Hon. Migereko said.

According to the Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe, the Regional Capacity Building Workshops for RDCs/RCCs, deputies and DISOs are meant to remind the commissioners and DISOs of their core mandate of supervision, monitoring, mobilisation and effective representation of the Central Government and H.E the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

She further noted that they are also intended to equip the participants with more appropriate skills and tools to enhance their operation in their respective districts and cities.

“The workshops are also aimed at refocusing the commissioners and DISOs to critical and prioritized government programs and projects where they should lead to achieve set objectives and ultimate goals,” said Maj. Asiimwe, who is also the focal point person for PDM and Emyooga programs.

“The workshops also help the commissioners to share with their supervisors the challenges affecting their operations in the field,” she added.

The workshop was also attended by Officials from the Office of the President, Presidential Advisors and Commissioners from the RDC Secretariat.