Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, has once again received a global award. This recognition comes as a result of his consistent contributions and innovative work in the education sector, not only in Uganda but also worldwide.

During the Pan African Pyramid (PAP) Global Awards 2023 ceremony held on Saturday, August 26th, at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, Dr Muganga was among the eleven individuals honored as Pan Africanists.

These individuals were acknowledged for their tireless efforts in promoting the genuine African spirit and traditions.

At the event, Dr Muganga, who leads Victoria University, was presented with the Africa’s Revolutionary Educationist Award. This award acknowledges his significant endeavors in revolutionizing higher education in Uganda and enhancing the overall structure of learning.

After receiving this accolade, Dr Muganga expressed his gratitude towards the organizing board of PAP for recognizing his contributions among the numerous educationists across the African continent.

He also pledged to continue advocating for what he terms as ‘Authentic Learning’, an educational approach that prioritizes a child’s abilities and skills

“I am accepting this award on behalf of all scholars who advocate for sensible education systems. I am pleased that Bishop Maponga and I share the same perspective,” remarked Dr. Muganga.

He continued, stating, “Where can you find an education system with a curriculum that doesn’t align with the real world? Students sit in classrooms from Monday to Friday, graduate without practical experience, yet the job market demands experience. Therefore, an education system that doesn’t reflect real life is ineffective, and we must oppose it because it isn’t aligned with African values.”

“Let’s embrace the African Indigenous education system, which I refer to as ‘Authentic Learning’—an approach centered on doing rather than memorization,” highlighted Dr. Muganga.

The PAP event on Saturday welcomed a multitude of attendees elegantly dressed in their captivating African attire. The occasion was graced by the presence of renowned Zimbabwean Pan-Africanist, Bishop Joshua Marara III Maponga of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, along with his wife, who presided as the honored guests of the day.

Among those who graced the noteworthy event were H.E. Mrs. Tania Perez, the Cuban Ambassador to Uganda; HE. Paul Flynn, the UN Peace Keeping Ambassador to East Africa; a representative from the family of Martin Luther King Jr.; as well as representatives from various pro-African NGOs, cultural leaders, and politicians.

Who is Dr. Lawrence Muganga?

Dr. Lawrence Muganga is a Canadian researcher of Ugandan origin. He holds roles as an academic administrator, a facilitator of learning, a digital economist, and an award-winning author.

His dedication to education stems from his belief that every student should have the opportunity to engage with the potential within an ever-evolving world of work.

Muganga is the acclaimed author of bestselling books, including “You Can’t Make Fish Climb Trees” and “Authentic University.” With a professional journey spanning more than twenty years, this alumnus of Oxford University has gained recognition as an advocate for change, an education reformer, a strategist, and a visionary leader.

He is esteemed for his impressive speaking skills and ability to inspire, earning him the prestigious title of ‘Expert and Speaker of the Oxford Debate’ from the Oxford Debate forum.

As a prominent figure in academia, Muganga expresses his core objective as the restoration of the promise of higher education, making it both affordable and accessible for everyone.