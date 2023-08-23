The 3rd Division of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has condemned an ambush against its troops by armed Pokot criminal elements during operation in the Karamoja Sub region.

The incident occurred on 21th Aug 2023 at 2000Hrs in areas of Molunyangai hill (Pian Upe Game Reserve ) Nakapiripirit District after armed Pokot criminals ambushed troops who were tracking stolen 300-400 heads of cattle from areas of Kobion in Loleng sub county Nakapiripirit District.

As a result of triple ambush to troops of 51 Infantry Battalion, Lt John Ojur Ssentongo and another soldier lost their lives in line of duty and one sustained injuries. While the criminal elements reportedly drove stolen livestock across to West Pokot County in the Republic of Kenya.

“This particular incidence and others before contravene the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Kenya . Further, armed elements crossing over to Uganda territory which results in loss of security personnel, civilians and property undermines and spoils the bilateral relations between the two East African countries,” says Maj Isaac Oware, the Public Information Officer of the 3rd Division.

“We appeal to the leadership in West Pokot County to identify the criminals, bring them to book for justice to prevail and recover the 400 stolen cows. The UPDF leadership in the region by order and obligation remains committed to conduct operations against all armed criminal elements from neighboring countries, drive them away and possibly degrade their capabilities,” he added.