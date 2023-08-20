Uganda’s political landscape is about to witness a remarkable shift as Uthman Mubarak, a dynamic and ambitious young leader, prepares to take on the role of LC5 chairman for Hoima district.

Since the commencement of campaigning across the district to succeed the late chairman Kadir Kirungi, whose tragic demise occurred in a fatal accident on the Kampala-Hoima road on March 17th, 2023, an air of enthusiasm has enveloped the region.

This period has seen various candidates, representing different political parties, embark on their journey to replace the fallen leader.

The landscape of contenders has been shaped by the opening of the race, with NRM primaries slated for August 28th, 2023, and the final cross-party election set for September 14th, 2023.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has taken center stage in this campaign, presenting five prominent candidates: John Kwemara, Yunus Mugabe, Mulindambwa Jackson, Vincent Muhumuza, and the youthful Uthman Mubarak Kadir, who stands as a successor to the late chairman Kadir Kirungi.

On the other hand, opposition parties, particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP), appear to be grappling with indecision regarding their candidate selection for the LC5 by-election.

Among the contestants, Uthman Mubarak has emerged as a frontrunner, leading the pack in the quest for the LC5 seat. This ascent to prominence has not been without its challenges, as his fellow NRM candidates and supporters have expressed concerns about his perceived political immaturity, leading to some degree of animosity.

However, Uthman remains steadfast and undeterred by the discord, demonstrating his resilience and commitment to his cause. Despite facing criticism, he is poised to potentially become Uganda’s youngest-ever LC5 chairman, a testament to his determination and vision for the district’s future.

Responding to critiques of inexperience and political immaturity, the 26-year-old candidate highlighted his achievements as an NRM cadre. He pointed out that none of his opponents hold such a position and emphasized his commitment to learning.

“I see that as an attack to the NRM electoral commission, they seem to be saying the EC nominated an incompetent candidate, I’m an NRM cadre and none of the aspirants is a cadre yet,” said Uthman.

He underlined his intention to leverage the knowledge gained from various trainings, including transformative leadership training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, to expeditiously transform Hoima district.

Uthman also said he acquired leadership expertise from his past role as a guild president at the Hoima School of Nursing and Midwifery, where he achieved numerous accomplishments. Dismissing his rivals’ claims of naivity, he asserted that such accusations are an affront to his candidacy, given his well-articulated manifesto.

He advised his opponents to allow the electorate to determine their level of political maturity, asserting that age and political maturity are not inherently linked.

“Claims that I lack political maturity I see that it is an insult to begin with: to me as a candidate reason being my manifesto is well elaborated and the agendas I stand for are very clear. I can only say that they leave it to the electorate to decide who is politically mature because I don’t regard political maturity with age,” Uthman noted.

The outspoken youthful contender asserted that these allegations had paradoxically played to his advantage. By addressing his supposed immaturity within his manifesto, he asserted that voters come to believe in his capabilities.

Uthman underscored his ability to introduce novel ideas, enthusiasm, and inclusivity to the role, positioning himself as a link between various generations.

Nevertheless, he demonstrated his profound grasp of the issues facing Hoima district and expressed his unwavering commitment to effective leadership, irrespective of his age.

He also expressed his determination to carry forward the initiatives started by his late father while also implementing innovative strategies to comprehensively address the challenges facing Hoima district.

Amran Tumusiime, who holds the dual roles of being both the chief campaign strategist for Uthman and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kikuube district, confidently conveyed to this publication that victory is all but assured for their candidate.

This conviction, according to him stems from the meticulously crafted manifesto, which has managed to garner not only sympathy but also substantial support from individuals spanning all segments of society within Hoima district.

Mr. Tumusiime firmly believes that these diverse citizens, unified by their endorsement of Uthman’s vision, will come together on the pivotal election day, to bestow their votes upon him.

If successful, Mubarak will not only assume a pivotal leadership position but also etch his name in history as the youngest individual ever to hold this esteemed title.