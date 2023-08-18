While inspecting the guard of honour at the International Youth Day celebrations in Kabale District on Friday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni used his new security booth on his lectern vehicle that left many Ugandans in awe.

Of course, Gen. Museveni has occasionally used a security booth while in public however this particular one; caged with transparent bulletproof mirrors, attracted a lot of attention from netizens who got worried whether Uganda is still a safe country since even the well guarded first citizen keeps on tightening his security.

Meanwhile here are some of the comments from netizens:

Gabriel Buule; Why is our President caged like this all the time? Is our country safe really?

Duncan Abigaba; Kenyans are having a field day with our new baby from Russia.

David Lubongoya; A LEADER is free with his people. A RULER is afraid of the people. Compare and contrast.

Ssemujju Nganda-Parody; It’s not easy to rule over millions of people who hate you. So, you have to ensure total protection when going to face them publicly.

Moreen; Our loved president who genuinely won an election needs a bulletproof booth to inspect his loved security organs.

Mr Bisilikirwa; The people’s president, the most loved, sabalwanyi, the father of the nation is hiding from his people who “VOTED” for him.

Josh Mr Right; People love him. Why is he hiding from his people?

Freedo Zeabar; Is something cooking? Mwana tells us to be ready to run.. These two things speak a lot, The security booth simply means he is worried about something, and the mask simply means Covid 19 is still around. Who is making our Sabalwanyi this scared? Is someone planning a coup?

Wafula Ogutu; Simply sad. Why is he so scared of the people?

Ronald Bayinomugisha; If you’re really loved why do you need bulletproof glass to make matters worse you’re alone inside there..But still with a mask.

King Arafah; He never calls himself “Sabalwanyi” again kuba atya danger

Kasoma Andrew; It’s becoming worse now. I don’t think he trusts even his SFC guards ….but it’s the same way always.

Aneti Apio; If loved by many especially those at the celebrations why the security booth na?

Mukibi Enock; This guy knows something we don’t know, bulletproof glass for what if the future is secure.

Seven Seas; He was afraid of what is in front, now he is scared of what is behind, in front, in the sides, below his feet and even God above his head. He doesn’t even trust the driver.

Proud of Mount Vernon; Happy to see the grand old man in a symbolically profound contemplation of his own mortality.

Bruno Namisi; So, after all these years of walking with this vehicle open, now is the time to fear us his voters to this extent! Hope this wasn’t just a decoy by somebody to steal from him!

Anguyo Richard; The man keeps on telling us that Uganda has freedom and is safe. The same person hiding.

Angelina Osege; If the president is not safe in the country where he says he is loved most, who is safe???