The Road Safety Coalition in Uganda (ROSACU) is deeply concerned by the recent surge in road accidents across Uganda, resulting in tragic losses of lives and property.

In a joint statement released on Monday, ROSACU is issuing a comprehensive advisory to address these challenges and foster a safer road environment for all.

“ROSACU acknowledges the importance of a collective effort involving various stakeholders, including passengers, drivers, law enforcement, government bodies, and the public, to curb the rising number of road crashes,”reads the statement in part.

Sam Bambanza, Executive Director, Hope for victims of Traffic Accidents[HOVITA) said the coalition firmly believes that with enhanced awareness, responsibility, and collaboration, Ugandans can make significant strides towards preventing these senseless deaths and accidents.

He enumerated measures being undertaken by ROSACU to curb road accidents to include; Passenger Empowerment, where police will conduct checkpoints to sensitize passengers on their role in road safety.

“This is by; empowering passengers to assertively address over speeding concerns, encouraging passengers to discourage drivers from using phones while driving and advising passengers to ensure drivers adhere to a maximum of eight hours driving per shift among others,”he said.

Baguma Richard, a member of ROSACU, hinged on the importance of creating awareness at Taxi and Bus terminals to educate passengers on their safety rights and responsibilities using Public addresses.

“This calls for enforcing strict limits on driving hours, where drivers should not exceed eight hours of continuous driving for both passenger and goods vehicles,” he said.

He added that; Inter-state buses or trailers must have two designated drivers to prevent exhaustion-related crashes.

Mr. Baguma also called for the introduction of a Hotline for reporting road reckless driving, by introducing a dedicated hotline for passengers to report instances of speeding and erratic driving behavior.

ROSACU advised Government ministries (Works & Transport, Health), ROSACU, and stakeholders to collaborate to curb road crashes and ensure safety measures are implemented effectively.

Jackie Okao, the Uganda in-country advocacy coordinator for the Road Safety program, said taxi and bus operators should conduct internal checks to prevent crashes:

“This is by preventing drivers from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, monitoring driver fatigue and exhaustion and enforcing speed limits,”she said.

Ms. Okao said vehicles found to be in dangerous mechanical condition should be immediately clamped or parked until rectified. She added that vehicles transporting hazardous items or materials should not be on the road for more than two hours at a stretch.

“Vehicle carriers should adhere strictly to recommended load limits. Carriers must undergo regular inspections to ensure fitness for purpose. Vehicle modification should stop immediately,”she added.

In addition, ROSACU advised that; all road accident victims and their families have the right to compensation and legal recourse against drivers responsible for crashes.

ROSACU points out that; the government should support victims in ensuring investigations are completed for justice, and insurance claims are fulfilled by the insurance industry.

“ROSACU urges all stakeholders to take these recommendations seriously and join hands in our collective effort to bring down the alarming rate of road crashes and fatalities. By working together, we can create a safer road environment for everyone,” concludes the ROSACU statement.