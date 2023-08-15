Court in Jinja has today charged and remanded Nuwagaba Rahman Ssempija, a fraudster who has been using his self-given powers to commit crime in the district.

Nuwagaba who was charged with impersonation as a Public Officer, was remanded to Kirinya Prison until 21st August, 2023 by Her Worship Angura phiona.

The suspect has been claiming that he works for State House and that he reports directly to the President and the Inspector General of Police.

The fraudster also claimed that he was recruited by the former Police Chief, Gen. Kale Kayihura who connected him to former Deputy IGP Muzeyi Sabiiti and AIGP Edward Ochom. However, AIGP Ochom disowned him, saying that they have never worked together.

“For over a decade, he has been so powerful that security agencies like police have been fearing him. He has been using his powers to rescue arrested criminals from Police,” a Jinja resident who preferred anonymity told this news website.

Nuwagaba ran out of luck last Saturday when he was arrested after intimidating CID officers at Jinja Central Police Station (CPS).

Upon his arrested, police made a search at his home where they found charge sheets of high profile cases.

Asks for forgiveness:

After being remanded to Kirinya, Nuwagaba appealed to residents outside court to forgive him, saying that he had learnt his lesson and promised to become a good citizen.