At least four guns were voluntarily received on Sunday, voluntarily received by joint security forces in the Karamoja Sub-region.

The guns were received from Anyakun Emmanuel, a resident of Lomoruchubai Village, Napak District, Igira Lourian and Ekude Apalosira both residents of Kamuru Sub-county, Kotido District, and Loiki Ekeno Simon a resident of Lotim Sub-county, Kaabong District.

Lt Col Richard Butungi, the 3rd Division Administrative Officer who represented Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, the 3rd Division Commander of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF ) received a gun from Anyakun Emmanuel who was accompanied by Mr. Abura Stephen, the Coordinator of Karachunas under Karamoja Development Program (KDP) 3rd Division headquarters in Moroto Barracks.

“We encourage the gesture of voluntary approach to disarmament operations. As we give you (Anyakun Emmanuel) a certificate, you are now a free man, and I urge you to persuade other Karacunas to do the same,” said Lt Col Butungi.

Two Karachunas, Igira Lourian and Ekude Apalosira handed over two guns, number UE 55721998 (2 bullets) and 05552 respectively to Maj Emmy Kafureka, the Commanding officer of 43 Infantry Battalion which operates under 405 Brigade.

The fourth gun (Number 84 MP 5356 BC with 01 bullet) was received from one Loiki Ekeno Simon by Lt Col Gaston Mugarura, the Commander 45th Infantry Battalion.

The latest recovery of guns comes at a time when top commanders of disarmament operation and senior leaders across the sub-region spearhead campaigns on security – community mobilization, voluntary and positive mindset change strategies considering the Amnesty window as guided by the strategic leadership.

Credit: Major Isaac Oware

PIO 3 Division.