The Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbadi has yesterday urged Officer Cadets to embrace and readily avail themselves of progressive training as a means of achieving proficiency of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces.

General Mbadi was speaking at the Uganda Military Academy, Kabamba during the closure of the final field training exercise codenamed, “Uongonzi Bora.” The exercise combined Intake 02 of the 3-year Cadet Program and Intake 06 of the Professional Cadets.

The CDF commended the trainees for the demonstrations and said; “I was very happy and impressed with your demonstration, especially during the briefing. Thank you. now I urge you to put in practice what they have taught you here when you reach in the field and this will make you win the enemy easily.”

Gen Mbadi cautioned the trainees to live healthy lifestyles and stay in good shape if they are to stay long and serve the forces.

The Commandant Uganda Military Academy Col Wycliff Keita applauded the trainees for exhibiting good discipline during both the field exercise and throughout the course and urged them to maintain it.

The Chief Instructor of Academics Uganda Military Academy Col Tumuranzye said the objectives of the final exercise were to assess trainees’ cooperation, initiative and physical fitness, to introduce trainees to combined arms elements in an operation, enable trainees’ practice in command and control, and enhance trainees’ response to combat challenge.

The 14 days exercise was being conducted at Uganda Military Academy in Mubende district.

The function was attended by the Chief of Training and Recruitment Brig Gen Mathew Gureme, Administrators and instructors of Uganda Military Academy, UPDF senior officers, Instructors and militants.