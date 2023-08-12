Vcon, a prominent civil engineering firm and a subsidiary of the esteemed Ruparelia Group, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a substantial contract worth $9.1 million (UGX 34 billion).

The contract involves the construction of a state-of-the-art Faculty of Engineering at the prestigious Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), located in the vibrant city of Mbale.

The project’s infrastructure encompasses both the main faculty block and the hostels. The contract for the project was signed last week by Vcon, represented by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, chairman of the Ruparelia Group, and Prof. Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, the Principal of IUIU, following approval from the IsDB, the project’s funder.

As per the contract terms, the completion of the project is anticipated within 15 months. Prof. Gyagenda, speaking after the signing, emphasized the project’s overdue status and urged the contractor to adhere to the agreed-upon timeline, specifications, and standards for the project’s completion.

“This project is very important as science and technology is the driver of growth in e country and the entire world,” Gyagenda said.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia on his part provided the university with the assurance that the project would be finished punctually, while upholding high standards and quality.

“Currently, our company has 11 ongoing construction projects and this is going to be added on with enough technical capacity,” he said.

VCon Construction has an impressive track record of successfully executed projects. Notable among them is the opulent Kingdom Kampala Mall, a towering commercial edifice that boasts a valuation in the millions.

In addition to this, VCon has also triumphantly delivered two distinctive residential apartment ventures, namely Tagore Living and Bukoto Living.

Originating from an exclusive focus on constructing properties for the esteemed Ruparelia Group’s diverse real estate and hospitality endeavors, VCon Construction has now ascended to become a prominent player in the Ugandan construction landscape.

Demonstrating remarkable capacity and prowess, the company has adeptly managed the concurrent execution of over 10 sizable projects.

This momentous achievement not only solidifies Vcon’s position as a key player in the civil engineering domain but also underscores the Ruparelia Group’s commitment to contributing to the educational infrastructure of the nation.

As the construction commences, all eyes are on Vcon as they embark on this transformative project that is set to shape the future of engineering education in Uganda and elevate the university’s academic offerings to new heights.