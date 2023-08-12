In a resolute affirmation, the State Minister for Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi, declared that ongoing projects funded by the World Bank in Uganda will remain unaffected by the institution’s recent announcement to terminate funding due to the Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan government.

Speaking as the Guest of Honor at the inauguration of the St. George Kibuzigye Secondary School construction project in Rubanda District, Minister Musasizi underscored the contractual commitments between the government and the World Bank.

“The projects that were being funded by the World Bank will be finished despite the new pronouncements because we have contracts with them,” he stated. Despite the funding cessation announcement, Musasizi expressed optimism that dialogue could lead to a reversal of the decision.

Minister Musasizi reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritize the well-being and health of Ugandans, emphasizing that the recent passage of the antigay law was driven by the imperative to safeguard the lives of the country’s children.

The World Bank recently stated that Uganda’s new Anti-Homosexuality Act contradicts the institution’s values of inclusion and nondiscrimination. The global financial body emphasized its unwavering commitment to eradicating poverty through an all-encompassing approach that includes individuals of all backgrounds, orientations, and identities. The institution’s statement contended that the Ugandan law undermines these essential efforts.

Prior to inaugurating the St. George Kibuzigye Secondary School project, Minister Musasizi inspected numerous ongoing infrastructure projects across the district. These initiatives include the St. George SS Kibuzigye project valued at Shs 2.421 billion, being undertaken by Geses Uganda Limited, and the District Health Office, a Shs 1.9 billion endeavor carried out by Bonnar Company Limited. Additional projects encompassed a classroom block at Nyamiringa Primary School, the construction of two dormitories at St. John’s SS Ikumba, and two more dormitories at St. Andrews SS Ikumba, collectively amounting to millions of shillings.

The minister’s inspection of government-funded projects aimed to ensure accountability and value for money. “Sometimes we send money to the districts and don’t follow up. My job today was to know the work being done to ensure that the proper works are being carried out,” stated Musasizi, highlighting the significance of these projects for the local communities.

Stephen Kasyaba, the Chairperson of Rubanda District, expressed gratitude towards Minister Musasizi’s advocacy for the district’s development. Kasyaba attributed the success of these projects to the collective efforts of the NRM party, President Yoweri Museveni, and Minister Musasizi.

As the situation unfolds, Ugandans remain keen to see how these diplomatic discussions between the government and the World Bank will impact the fate of ongoing infrastructure projects and the broader relationship between the nation and the global financial institution.