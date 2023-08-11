President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met a group of delegates from Tanzania at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, the President and the visiting delegation discussed future cooperation in the area of Energy between Uganda and Tanzania.

The energy engagement mainly centered around the power line from Mutukula to Mwanza which they both expressed optimism that it will boost the development of the two countries.

President Museveni also okayed the proposal from the delegates to go ahead and develop the solar generation plant of 20 megawatts in Nwoya district near Olwiyo substation in Northern Uganda.

“There, we shall no longer have issues of electricity in that area,” he added.

The delegates in attendance were Mr. Abdul Halim Hafidah Ameir, Mr. Abdallah Khamis Khaliki, Mr. Michael Songore Raphael Mjinja and Mr. George Nkya.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu.