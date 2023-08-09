A retired veterinary officer has been arrested in Rukungiri under harrowing allegations of brutally assaulting his lover, leading to her untimely death. George Tindiwengi Bitambeki, 65, finds himself in the custody of local authorities following the shocking incident that unfolded on the fateful evening of July 24th, 2023.

The victim, Olivia Tumusiime, aged 54, shared a tumultuous connection with Bitambeki. Both residents of Kababagi cell in Kicence parish, Nyakishenyi sub-county, Rukungiri district, they became entangled in a grim sequence of events that ended in tragedy.

Reports suggest that the ill-fated evening began innocuously as Tumusiime was found in possession of a phone allegedly belonging to Bitambeki. This discovery, however, ignited a series of events that would have dire consequences. In the company of her 11-year-old grandson, Basiima Ezra, Tumusiime made her way to Nyakishoroza trading center.

A call to the phone by the suspect’s daughter set off a chain reaction, prompting Tumusiime and young Basiima to hand over the device at Bitambeki’s residence. What unfolded next would shake the community to its core. A heated argument ensued, escalating into a physical altercation that would forever alter the lives of those involved.

In a shocking display of violence, Bitambeki allegedly assaulted Tumusiime using a grazing stick (enkoni). The violence inflicted on her left her in a critical condition. Despite efforts by concerned neighbors, including Tukamushaba Costance and Alex Tumwakire, Tumusiime’s life could not be saved. She succumbed to her injuries while in Costance’s home.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have plunged the community into mourning, prompting Chairperson Ijugo Africano to alert the authorities. Nyakishenyi police station received a report from Chairperson Africano, leading to a swift response from law enforcement. Crime scene investigators meticulously documented the area, and Bitambeki was subsequently apprehended.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, Tumusiime’s body was transferred to the mortuary at Rwakabengo Health Center III, where a postmortem examination is set to provide critical insights into the cause and nature of her tragic death.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the potential consequences of violence. The accused, once a respected figure in the veterinary field, now faces a grave accusation that has shocked the community. As the investigation continues, questions loom about the root causes of the altercation and the sequence of events that led to such a devastating outcome.