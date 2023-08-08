Stallion Consultants Ltd has kicked off revision classes for the University mature age entry examinations.

The classes are ongoing at the firm’s offices located at Batvalley Primary School, along Bombo Road.

“Did you know that you can do a university degree though you a p7 dropout through mature age entry???? Well, confirm from the Universities below and get back to us. This is to inform the general public interested in doing mature age entry for IUIU , Muk, Gulu and Ndejje universities regardless of your education level that revision classes are going on at our premises at Batvalley primary school Bombo Road. Please visit us or reach us on 0703254913,” the management of Stallion Consultants Ltd noted.

What Stallion Consultants Ltd does:

The organization helps and trains interested people to get Bachelor’s degrees in different academic disciplines offered in all universities across the country.

How it is done:

According to Stallion Consultants Ltd Management, the bachelor’s degree is achieved through the mature age entry scheme and any person who is 22 years old and above and they are able to speak, read and write in English is eligible for the program.

“Under the Mature Age Entry Scheme, regardless of their academic backgrounds, persons aged 22 years and above can enroll at universities of their choice for all science based and humanities courses on private and or government sponsorship,” the management explains.

“We train and prepare our clients by equipping them with enough knowledge on aptitude tests that they are to sit in Makerere University, Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and Gulu and Ndejje University. Our charges are so friendly, try us, you will not be disappointed!”

Those Universities are the only institutions in the country that are mandated by the National Council for Higher Education to administer Mature age entry exams.

Stallion Consultants management adds that after passing the Mature age entry exams, a candidate is offered a certificate which is equivalent to senior six. This can be used to join any other University of one’s choice.

Apart from the Mature age entry scheme, the consultancy firm partners with universities to train skill upgrading courses to interested parties. If you also have a dream of acquiring a new academic profession through university education, Stallion is available to help you do so.