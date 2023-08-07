In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on the evening of August 6th, 2023, a motor accident involving two motorcycles claimed the life of one person and left several others injured along the Kisoro-Kabale road. The collision, which involved two red Bajaj Boxer motorcycles bearing registration numbers UFG 914U and UFW 340C, sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the need for road safety awareness.

The unfortunate victim was identified as Nsekuye Erisa, a 28-year-old UPDF personnel attached to Katakwi Army Barracks. Hailing from Murindi village in Muhindura parish, Kanaba sub-county of Kisoro district, Erisa was riding motorcycle UFW 340C, with his wife and child as passengers. Tragically, their journey took a devastating turn when their motorcycle collided head-on with another Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, bearing registration number UFG 914U.

The second rider, identified as Urban, a resident of Busozi village in Gisorora parish, Nyakabande sub-county of Kisoro district, was also seriously injured in the collision. He was operating motorcycle UFG 914U and was reportedly riding recklessly, veering out of his lane in a corner, which led to the fatal impact.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as both motorcycles collided with a force that left the riders and passengers injured and in need of immediate medical attention. First responders rushed to the scene and quickly transported the victims to Mutolere Hospital. Tragically, Nsekuye Erisa was pronounced dead upon arrival, sending shock and grief through his family and the community.

The accident prompted the swift response of law enforcement, with Asp Kushaba Michael, the District Traffic Officer of Kisoro, and his team visiting the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings indicated that the primary cause of the accident was reckless riding by Urban on motorcycle UFG 914U, who had strayed from his lane, leading to the catastrophic collision.

As the community mourns the loss of Nsekuye Erisa and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to road safety regulations. Authorities have impounded both motorcycles, which are currently parked at CPS Kisoro pending inspection by the Inspectorate of Vehicles (IOV).