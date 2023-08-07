The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has announced the much-anticipated resumption of hotel grading and classification.

The decision comes as a resolute step towards ensuring exceptional standards and experiences for both domestic and international travelers visiting the enchanting East African nation.

During a news conference held in Kampala on August 2nd, several key figures including Lilly Ajarova, CEO of UTB, Uganda Hotel Owners Association Chairperson and Vice Chairperson Board of UTB Susan Muhwezi, Broadford Ochieng, deputy CEO of UTB, and Jean Byamugisha, executive director of UHOA, revealed the commencement of a nationwide exercise.

This exercise aims to carry out Quality Assurance of the tourism sector in accordance with UTB’s mandate, as stipulated in the Tourism Act 2008, which involves registering, inspecting, licensing, and classifying tourism enterprises.

The exercise began in various cities of Uganda such as Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara, Fort-portal, and Mbale, and will be conducted in phases, covering the entirety of the country.

Ajarova said that the main purpose of the exercise is to align the country and tourism players with the provisions of article 115(2) of the East African Treaty, where partner states collaborate to improve the quality of accommodation and catering facilities for visitors within the region.

Susan Muhwezi expressed full support from UHOA and the private sector for this exercise, urging hoteliers to participate as it will add value to their investments through increased marketing of the facilities within their accredited grades.

The grading process will contribute to positioning Uganda as a competitive tourism destination that upholds high standards for visitor enjoyment.

Broadford Ochieng highlighted UTB’s commitment to addressing all the Five “As” of tourism, including Attractions, Amenities, Activities, Accessibility, and Accommodation. Accommodation plays a crucial role in maintaining the standards that make Uganda a competitive destination.

Besides, Jean Byamugisha emphasized the importance of grading in aligning the industry with international standards, managing guest expectations, and supporting hotels’ pricing systems. This improved quality of tourism products and services offered to tourists will have a positive impact on the sector.

To ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the field assessment teams, they were equipped with information technology equipment preloaded with an automated e-classification system.

This announcement highlights the dedication of UTB in enforcing standard protocols for the well-being and growth of the tourism sector, as stated by Lilly Ajarova.

After a period of meticulous assessment, consultation, and strategic planning, UTB has now greenlit the implementation of an updated and comprehensive hotel grading system, aimed at benchmarking accommodations across the country against globally recognized standards.

This comprehensive evaluation process will encompass a wide range of criteria, including service quality, facilities, cleanliness, sustainability practices, and overall guest satisfaction.

In essence, the announcement by the UTB heralds a new era of revitalized tourism, bolstering Uganda’s reputation as the Pearl of Africa and reinforcing its position on the global travel map.

As hotels gear up for inspection and evaluation, and travelers plan their adventures with renewed excitement, the stage is set for an unforgettable chapter in Uganda’s tourism story.