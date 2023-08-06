A triumphant air enveloped Ntungamo District as the community celebrated the recovery of UGX 8 million for the Rukarango-Kibatsi Parish Development Model (PDM) Sacco. The funds, initially pilfered by two errant civil servants, District Commercial Officer Niwagaba Seth and Kibatsi Community Development Officer Arinaitwe Isaac, have been successfully returned to their rightful beneficiaries.

Ntungamo District’s commendable endeavor is part of a broader initiative that saw the creation of 129 PDM Saccos, aimed at propelling community development. For the financial year 2021/2022, a staggering UGX 13.8 billion was allocated to these grassroots projects, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering local progress and prosperity.

Speaking with resolute determination, Joveline Kyomukama Kariisa, the Deputy National Coordinator of the Parish Development Model, emphasized the government’s unwavering stance against corruption within public offices. “Stubborn civil servants who engage in theft will continue to face legal repercussions,” Kariisa affirmed. The recovering of the stolen funds serves as a testament to this resolve.

Kibatsi bore witness to a poignant moment as the stolen funds were returned to their rightful owners. Joveline Kyomukama Kariisa expressed her empathy for a public disillusioned by the actions of unscrupulous civil servants. She likened the theft of public funds to a “gold ring in a pig’s snout,” calling for an immediate end to such egregious behavior.

Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba Salongo, the Ntungamo District LCV, shared his astonishment upon discovering that ghost beneficiaries had infiltrated the PDM system. He sternly warned the district’s technical team that severe consequences await those who engage in corrupt practices within the system.

In light of this successful recovery, Deputy Resident District Commissioner Niwamanya Robert Kamuntu lauded the members of the Rukarango-Kibatsi PDM Sacco for their swift action in reporting the theft. Kamuntu reaffirmed the district’s commitment to making an example out of such malfeasance, sending a strong deterrent message to other potential wrongdoers.

Currently, District Commercial Officer Niwagaba Seth and Kibatsi Community Development Officer Arinaitwe Isaac remain in custody as investigations continue. The District Police Commander (DPC) Ntungamo, Bushaija Hannington Kanimi, confirmed that diligent efforts are being exerted to uncover the full extent of the wrongdoing and ensure justice is served.

As Ntungamo District sets a resounding precedent against corruption and theft of public funds, the recovery of the pilfered UGX 8 million stands as a beacon of hope for a community determined to hold its civil servants accountable. The district’s commitment to transparency, honesty, and the efficient utilization of public resources shines brightly as a model for others to emulate.