A pall of shock and sorrow has descended upon Karuhuma village in Kyanamira sub-county, Kabale district, as a community reels from the horrifying news of a gruesome murder. The Kabale territorial police are urgently pursuing Isaac Ndyamuhaki, also known by the nickname “Yesu,” who stands accused of committing an unspeakable act – the alleged murder of his own 63-year-old mother-in-law, Provia Kenyange.

The tragic incident unfolded on the evening of August 4th, 2023, casting a dark shadow over a place known for its tranquility and close-knit community bonds. Reports indicate that Isaac Ndyamuhaki, whose nickname “Yesu” translates to “Jesus” in English, was allegedly armed with a panga when he ruthlessly attacked Provia Kenyange. The brutal assault is said to have resulted in fatal cuts to her head and neck, leading to her immediate and tragic demise.

However, this horrifying crime is not isolated from a web of domestic conflicts that had been brewing over the years. The marital discord between Kyampaire Florence, daughter of the deceased, and Isaac Ndyamuhaki had been simmering for a considerable period. The strain eventually forced Kyampaire to distance herself from her husband and seek refuge away from their marital home.

The turning point came on that fateful day in August, when Isaac Ndyamuhaki, bearing his evocative nickname “Yesu,” reportedly stumbled upon his mother-in-law, Provia Kenyange. She was found tending to the family’s garden, accompanied by her two young grandchildren. It was here that the horrifying scene unfolded – Ndyamuhaki allegedly pursued his victims with a panga, with the two children managing to escape the onslaught and seeking safety with their grandfather.

News of the brutal incident spread like wildfire through the close-knit community, leaving residents stunned and heartbroken. A swift response from law enforcement was mounted, with officers led by the in-charge of operations meticulously documenting the chilling crime scene. The lifeless body of Provia Kenyange was then carefully transported to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a thorough postmortem examination.

As the hunt for Isaac Ndyamuhaki, or “Yesu,” continues, the community remains united in grief and determination to see justice served for this unimaginable act. The tragic events have brought to the forefront the fragility of familial relationships and the disturbing outcomes that can arise from unresolved disputes.