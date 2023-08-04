On July 29th, the tranquil waters of Lake Victoria came alive with excitement as the Buganda Royal Regatta organizing committee hosted a momentous Technical Orientation event.

With the highly anticipated Buganda Royal Regatta just on the horizon, this orientation provided a valuable opportunity for participants and organizers to prepare for the grand celebration of cultural heritage, focusing on themes of sailing, HIV/AIDS prevention, and environmental conservation.

Starting early in the morning, participants and the technical team gathered at the regatta’s venue, eager to embrace the splendor of Buganda’s rich traditions and the beauty of its natural surroundings.

This Technical Orientation went beyond being a mere rehearsal; it was a crucial step towards ensuring the success of the forthcoming Regatta—an event of profound cultural significance for the Buganda Kingdom and its people, while also striving to elevate the sport to international standards.

The event’s agenda was thoughtfully designed to maximize its impact and effectiveness. Participants were welcomed at 7 am, and the technical team immediately got to work, meticulously setting up the regatta course with utmost attention to safety and precision.

A warm and inviting atmosphere was set with a hearty breakfast to kickstart the day’s activities.

As the sun rose higher, the Committee Chairperson, Omuk Eng. Ben Misagga, took the stage to extend a formal welcome to the teams and introduce the organizing committee’s members.

He emphasized the purpose of the Technical Orientation, highlighting the committee’s commitment to preserving the kingdom’s cultural heritage and ensuring environmental conservation.

The Technical Orientation truly came to life during an engaging session led by Technical Chair, Batenga Nakisozi, and Head Umpire, James Nnusu.

Both highly experienced in their respective fields, they provided comprehensive rules and safety orientations, equipping the participants with the necessary preparation for the challenges that awaited them.

Safety was of utmost importance, reflecting the organizing committee’s deep concern for the well-being of participants and the environment.

At 9 am, the highly anticipated water session finally arrived. Fourteen teams had the unique opportunity to test the regatta course, with five teams braving the 1000m course and the remaining nine tackling the 400m course.

The lake came alive with the colorful sails of traditional boats, blending harmoniously with the enthusiastic cheers of participants and the proud gazes of spectators witnessing the birth of a new tradition.

Following the exhilarating water sessions, the Technical Debrief began, where participants eagerly shared their experiences and provided valuable feedback.

The spirit of collaboration and shared commitment to excellence was tangible, as participants and organizers joined forces to fine-tune every detail.

As noon approached, the event concluded with heartfelt gratitude expressed by Committee Chairperson, Omuk Eng Imanuel Ben Misagga, to all participants and team members.

He acknowledged the significance of their contributions in shaping the future of the Buganda Royal Regatta.

The Technical Orientation, while not a competition, exceeded all expectations, proving to be a resounding success.

It went beyond its practical implications, serving as a powerful testament to the Buganda Kingdom’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and cherishing its environment.

The event was more than just training; it embodied a joyous celebration of tradition, unity, and a shared vision for a brighter and sustainable future.

As the date for the Buganda Royal Regatta approaches, anticipation and excitement soar to new heights.

Armed with the invaluable insights gained from the Technical Orientation, the organizing committee is ready to deliver a regatta that will leave a lasting impression on participants and make the Kabaka and fans proud.

Let us eagerly anticipate coming together to embrace the majestic splendor of the Buganda Royal Regatta.