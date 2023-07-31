Mengo, 31st July 2023: Airtel Uganda has today joined Buganda Kingdom to celebrate the 30th coronation anniversary of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and it has committed to participate in socio–economic activities championed by the Kingdom that are intended to improve the livelihood of its people.

The 30th coronation anniversary celebrates the enthronement of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II since 1st July 1993. It is a key calendar event within the Kingdom which showcases the milestones, culture, and traditions that have been preserved by the Kingdom since its establishment.

Speaking at the event, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, manoj murali, said, “We are pleased to be part of this celebration which is not only a historic event, but an occasion that signifies the exemplary leadership of His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda.”

Over the last 10 years, in partnership with Airtel Uganda, Buganda Kingdom has conducted a number of social corporate initiatives that in development.

manoj added, “Yesterday, we officially activated our first 5G site at Bulange, Mengo as part of the Coronation Anniversary activities and we will continue to roll the fast-speed network across the country so that we give people in Buganda and beyond A Reason to Imagine. We pledge to continue supporting the Kingdom as well as innovate products and services like the 5G network so that our people can harness their full potential.”

Unlike the previous year when the Coronation Anniversary was attended by a limited number of people due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s celebration was open to all the Kabaka’s subjects, among other dignitaries and community leaders.

In his remarks, The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga said, “Appreciated Airtel Uganda for the 5G Network that was launched in Mengo as part of the coronation activities.”

The 30th Kabaka Coronation anniversary celebration featured cultural displays, traditional performances, and various activities showcasing Buganda’s rich heritage.