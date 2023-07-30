Cyprus International University has extended it’s foot prints into Uganda with undergraduates, postgraduates, Masters and PhD programs.

Speaking at it’s launch, Prof Majid Hashemipour, the senior advisor, board of trustees of Cyprus International University noted that 40% of it’s students come from Africa, and this is among the factors that triggered the university to extend it’s services closer.

He says given that fact that education is key in determining and shaping the future of country’s economy, they believe that their contributions to quality education, hands on, among others will eventually reduce on the unemployment burden in Uganda.

He added that the university has launched with an opportunity of offering scholarships of up to 50% and even more especially to women.

In Uganda there are two types of institutions providing higher education today:universities and other tertiary institutions such as polytechnics and institutions of higher

education. In the first category, we have both state-owned and private institutions, the latter of which have emerged since the late 1980s.

Among the state-owned institutions,

Makerere University is the oldest and one of the most prestigious institutions in Africa.

The origins of the private institutions are varied; some are commercial ventures, whereas others are institutions with a clearly defined mission. As a result, there has been a drastic decrease in the illeteracy levels in Uganda.

Ashley Ingrid, one of the students explains how easy it is to get admitted.

“All you have to do is to login and apply for free, and get your self a 50% scholarship.”