Popularly known as Speke Resort, the recreational center gained prominence and adopted the name Commonwealth Resort after successfully hosting the CHOGM conference in 2007.

In February this year, its owner Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Uganda to construct a modern convention center, paving a way for its hosting of Non Aligned Movement (NAM) simm, scheduled for January next year.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Prime Minister Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Finance Minister Hon. Matia Kasaija, Permanent Secretary Finance and Secretary to the treasury Ramathan Ggoobi. The center will host over 3,800 delegates.

Andrew Mwenda, a veteran journalist and founder of the Independent Magazine touted the strategic location of the resort, which has won hearts of many events organisers to selflessly choose it for their seminars, summits and conferences.

“Munyonyo resort was the best place for this convention center because it is out of town and is connected to Entebbe International Airport via a modern expressway. This means we don’t have to close down the city with its chronic traffic jams, not to mention giant crater-like potholes in the roads when international guests, especially 88 heads of state, visit,” said Mwenda.

In that regard, high-profile events for this year are set to take place at the resort. For instance; it will host a three-day high-profile International Freight Conference starting August 1st, the World Whisky Week from 21st to 27th August, the Flavour of Indian Week, the East African Business Council Summit 2023, the 2nd G-25 Africa Coffee Summit, among others.

The resort has 475 rooms including 59 presidential suites. Built on 105 acres of land, it has two swimming pools (one of them Olympic size), 20 other conference rooms and halls, horse riding, water sports, jogging tracks, among other impressive amenities.

