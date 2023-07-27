Kagwirawo Sports Betting Company is the newly unveiled partner for Uganda National Netball team, the She Cranes.

The betting company comes on board with a package worth millions of Uganda shillings and the partnership will run for one year as it covers world cup and Africa Netball championship.

While unveiling the sponsorship on Tuesday at Kagwirawo offices in Kansanga, The Kagwirawo Marketing Manager, Mabonga Christopher revealed that they had come on board to see that the national team gets a boost while at the tournament.

“We are here to support the She Cranes as they are going to be traveling and represent the country for World Cup in South Africa, we made a partnership with Uganda Netball Federation and offered them with a package of 3 millions per month for a period of one year, and we are supporting them for World cup and Africa Netball championship and other activities as managed by UNF” Mabonga said.

Daniel Ntale, the Federation’s head of Marketing expressed his excitement that they have got another family, Kagwirawo, on board.

“Am really excited to have another family member in name of Kagwirawo, they have come at a time where we need them the most, we have been lacking funding, we have expressed a drought due to negativity that has been running around in media and other channels but to put that aside, we are grateful that even amidst all this, there are still people who have trust in us,” Mr Ntale said.

“As marketing, we bring in money, then the federation decides what to use it for but of course, the players are the main objective, so they have to take their portion, money come in the game because of them, money come because of the people working for the federation, money comes in because of good leadership, so all those have to share the cake,” Ntale added.