Uganda, a vibrant hub of East Africa is preparing to host the RAME2023, a high-profile international conference that brings together freight logistics stakeholders from Region Africa and the Middle East (RAME).

The summit will be organized by Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) in partnership with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA). It will be held at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo, next month.

It will be premised on fostering regional trade and bolstering logistics networks. The event promises to bring together key industry players, policymakers and experts from around the globe.

RAME represents over 1,000 freight forwarders in over 30 countries in the Middle East and Africa. The three-day conference starting on August 1st will provide an opportunity for companies in the shipping business to discuss current and emerging global supply chain trends concerning resilience, adaptability, and diversity.

The conference will also provide a fertile ground for Ugandan companies to participate in the heavily standardized oil and gas industry by forging partnerships with more established foreign players. Uganda, which is currently developing its oil and gas industry, hope to start production in 2024.

UFFA Chairperson Charles Mwebembezi said the conference will provide a favourable arena for key players in the logistics industry to discuss modalities and how to make their operations sustainable.

“UFFA invites her members and all freight logistics stakeholders in Uganda and across the globe to be part of this networking and match-making platform,” Mwebembezi said.

“This conference will provide a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and best practices on how we can make the freight forwarding industry more sustainable,” he added.

Last year, private sector players in the East African region accused the East African Community (EAC) leaders of doing too little to grow the transport sector, citing bad policies.

The players said as such, the cost of transport, especially cargo, has surged which in turn influences the cost of doing business in the region.

Merian Sebunya, the chairperson at the National Logistics Platform Uganda, revealed last year that the cargo transport in the region is among the highest in the world, estimated at US$1.8 US per km per container compared to the international average and recommended US$ 1 per km per container.

It is evident that hosting this significant conference is a testament to Uganda’s growing prominence in the logistics sector, as it aims to become a pivotal player in facilitating cross boarder trade and improving transport infrastructure.