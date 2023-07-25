A mother identified as Nadio Manjubo, aged 24, has been charged for the horrific murder by hacking into pieces of her four (4) month old son, Angelo Buga on the 19 July, 2023 at 4pm.

After cutting into pieces, Manjubo, a resident of Chamanikua village, Yayari parish, Lovi sub-county in Yumbe district , stuffed the body pieces of her son in a saucepan, and boiled them claiming she felt like eating meat.

She appeared before Yumbe court and was remanded to Yumbe prison on the 21 July, 2023 for murder.

“To cut and dismember an innocent child into pieces is absolutely horrific. The crime scene was so disturbing and shows how some parents have lost sense of humanity and love for their children,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Tuesday.

He further urged all parents in challenging domestic settings, to always seek help from the Child and Family Protection Unit, the nearest police station or other child rights defender.

“It is painful that the 4 months old son, died from the hands of a mother, who was supposed to keep him safe,” Enanga added.