The Deputy Commander of the 3 Division of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Brigadier General Felix Busizoori has urged Officer Cadets undergoing internship to observe the code of conduct and maintain discipline wherever they are going to be deployed in different areas of operation.

As one of their training requirements, sixty-seven (67) Officer Cadets including thirteen (13) females from Uganda Military Academy – Kabamba (UMAK) reported to the 3 Division Headquarters, Moroto Army Barracks to undertake a field operation internship program where they received a briefing by the Deputy Commander of the 3 Division. “I urge you to ensure and adhere to the UPDF cardinal code of conduct and maintain discipline for proper success of this assessment field internship program as the institution sharpens your military career,” said Brig Gen Busizoori.

Brig Gen Busizoori reminded them that training and career progression contain proper selection which is predetermined and must be maintained by the officer cadets as the end users. He called upon the officer Cadets to observe and respect the human rights of civilians and militants wherever they will operate.

On his part, Colonel Santos M Tumuranzye, the Chief Instructor in charge of academics said that the cadets are at the climax of their second year and are ready to undergo two months field internship after which they will return to the academy to commence the third and final year. He thanked the Division leadership for accepting to host a field program that will enhance cadets’ in-depth understanding of good operational and administrative practices.

Upon successful completion of the three years military Officer Cadet Course and commission, the trainees are expected to graduate with Bachelor’s Degree in Defence Studies.