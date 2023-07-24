Dr Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate on Sunday called upon all opposition forces to unite and form a common front for a strong cause of defeating the current regime. He asked members to overlook their political parties’ differences and focus on a common political cause.

Dr Besigye made this call during the burial of the former Makindye West legislator Hajji Hussein Kyanjo at Ntuuma Village Bukomansimbi district where he re-echoed that opposition must not focus on the 2026 elections but rather work immediately and fulfil their target before 2026.

“I came here to thank God for the gift of Hajji Kyanjo, Allah gave this country. That in 60 years he used him to do mighty things aiming at liberating our country. Hajji Kyanjo died at the battlefront and has been one of the battle-hardened forces in opposition. However, he left us at the moment we wanted him most. However, my echo is, let’s start from where he has left us, that’s the only way we can pay him,” he said.

Besigye warned that there is a lot of political pressure in the opposition camp and cautioned that the opposition is at the crossroad of trials and challenges. He however urged opposition members that unless they unite, the architecture of these turbulences will not stop.

“All of you are watching what is taking place in the country on the side of the opposition, in that same wing you have also heard that even my party is experiencing turbulences, therefore, as we the members of the opposition, these are times of trials. It’s my prayer that we use such times and unite quickly and fight to meet Kyanjo’s goal of restoring this country back to its owners,” he said.

Dr Besigye added; “I personally been advocating for unity but not aiming at 2026 elections where our opponent (Gen Museveni) already knows the outcome. So I’m no longer interested in uniting for elections. But I’m advocating for all of us to unite and form a common front and attack at once no matter the causalities but as long as we have rescued the country back to the hands of Ugandans. That’s my current goal and I’m not waiting for the 2026 elections. I’m also not interested in ideas that I’m FDC, blue, yellow or red, these must be dropped! Therefore, I’m calling you let’s all join forces and attack at once to restore that which Haji Kyanjo has been fighting for his entire life.”

Meanwhile, Hajji Kyanjo died on Saturday at Kibuli Muslim Hospital in Kampala at around 10 am.