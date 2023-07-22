Former Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hajj Hussein Kyanjo has passed on.

Kyanjo died from Kibuli Muslim Hospital on Saturday.

The former legislator has been battling cancer and dystonia, a rare disease that eats up certain organs and muscles of the body.

For over a decade, Kyanjo has been having toxin injections on the lower part of his jaws to keep the muscles in shape.

On several occasions, he has been moving out of the country to receive specialized medical treatment.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.