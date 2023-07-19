President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to his Senegalese counterpart, H.E Macky Sall who has been on a two-day official visit to Uganda.

H.E Macky Sall came to the country yesterday on the invitation of President Museveni.

During the pre-departure meeting held at State House-Entebbe, President Museveni showcased the different dairy products produced in Uganda including; milk, yoghurt, butter and others to the visiting President in a bid for possible export market opportunities in Senegal.

By Midday, the Senegalese President was seen off to Entebbe International Airport for his departure.

In their first meeting held on Tuesday, President Macky Sall said: “What does Uganda produce in excess so that it can export it to Senegal? For example, in Senegal we import things from New Zealand and Brazil. We import powdered milk from these countries. We need to see how we can come and buy your milk.”

The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen. Jeje Odongo and other senior government officials.

His Excellency Macky Sall becomes the second Head of State to visit Uganda and hosted by President Museveni in less than 14 days after that of Iranian President H.E Dr. Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday last week.