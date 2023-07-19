A section of Ugandans on social media have warned the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao to stop dragging the Kabaka of Buganda and the kingdom at large whenever he is criticizing a muganda politician.

The caution came to light following Mao’s Twitter post blaming Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda for disorganizing opposition’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) because of his tribal sentiments.

“Finally FDC has found it’s Betty Nambooze. The only difference is he speaks better Luglish. Kabaka Yekka is alive and kicking!” reads the post.

However, Mao’s comment rubbed some netizens a wrong way and they have since castigated him over the issue. See comments;

Ssekweyama Ezekiel; But really Norbert Mao, with due respect what did Kabaka and Buganda in particular do to you such that we can pay or seek forgiveness? Every time you keep dragging the institution into your menses. From DP you’re now blaming FDC squabbles on Kabaka Yekka still.

Matua JohnRichard; Avoid generalization. To call it Kabaka Yyeka raises a tribal undertone which is not good.

Gabriel Buule; Things have changed, you can’t use tribalism to fool people.

Batte Baker Lule; You surely hate the Baganda. You don’t want to listen to the issue they are raising but point to their tribe as the most important. What Nambooze accused of doing you eventually vindicated her by joining the NRM. It gives you comfort that another person is joining you in the NRM.

Banya; Don’t you think you contradict yourself when you bring Luglish and Kabaka Yekka weeks after talking about unity and leaving ethnic differences aside? I like the recurrence though, the exact challenges DP had.

Isabirye; Why do our “intellectuals” fear the truth? Why are you so hard-pressed when people of integrity step up?

The Introvert: Mao’s assumption is that no muganda should ever engage or even talk about politics in Uganda.

@burg; FDC is facing internal wrangles because the majority of the leaders are against a Muganda presidency; some of these politicians are referring to this as the revamping of Kabaka Yeka.

Emma Kasasa; Whenever you get castigated for your own actions you bring in the Kabaka Yeka thing you should obsequiously not fear to swallow your cough because of the fear that it might disturb others, sir.

Patrick Aviku; Think it’s good for leaders of political parties to be honest with their flock lest such occurrences will never cease! I like what Hon. Ssemujju has done. It’s good for sanity within the FDC!

Brook William; Yesterday I told my friend we are about to see foolish people talking Baganda want to take FDC, I’m not surprised, a Muganda person will always face blackmail, but Mao you’re naked people know your buttocks.

Benja Ben; Wisdom is chasing you but you’re running too fast, please slow down. Norbert Mao Can’t see the connection with Kabaka Yeka here.

Richard Kintu; After this, you pretend to be an advocate for a national dialogue? Mao, you are core to the disunity in Uganda. What has your Luolish made you accomplish? What will be your legacy, Minister?

DJ EJ; The same person preaching a “national conversation” bringing regionalism!! Mao, you can honestly do better!

Salama; You sold the oldest party to the devil, for what? So that you can attend their dinner parties?

Richard Tyaba; Must the line be drawn on ethnicity?? Why Kabaka Yekka?

Toko; It would be interesting to hear what your real problem with Kabaka Yekka is to this day. I think you are judging people from a past era too harshly with a benefit they didn’t have – hindsight. In any case, you have a party to move, sir, maybe you should concentrate on that instead…

Ssemuju Faisal; Tribal card won’t save anyone the same way it didn’t save you ,instead of addressing the issues raised you get out your tribal card, FDC has been led by people from different regions other than Buganda, so being a muganda is already a crime enough not to complain about wrongs being done!!

Kay; As you may all have guessed, Semujju’s tribe was to become the central issue. Of all people, this is amplified by the Minister of Justice (and chief promoter of “national reconciliation”) Very disgusting.

Sammiek; Secondly you never commented when Odonga Otto was chasing Balalo and Baganda charcoal traders from Gulu. But you are very fast to condemn another muganda for seeking accountability. Sit down, please!!!

Sekyaya Patrick; Honestly why do Ugandan elites tribalize issues whenever they are put on the spot to explain certain mischievous wrongdoings within their organizations? So a Muganda has no right to put to account those that they run party affairs with?

Kigundu Bisegerwa Yasin; But where does the Kabaka Yeka come in here, is it because the one demanding accountability comes from central? If it’s Kabaka Yeka that will help the party to have proper accountability, so be it.