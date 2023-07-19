Mercy Corps, an International Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in the Karamoja sub region on Tuesday showcased various youth projects supported by the NGO and local leaders in the region. The development took place at Kampala Fairway Hotel on Tuesday, attracting the entire local Government leadership from five Districts of Moroto, Kotido, Kabong, Amudat and Karenga.

Nelson Wange, Mercy Corps Acting Country Director, in his opening remarks said their NGO operates in Uganda among Karamojong Communities and among neighboring Turkana Communities of Kenya and in Nigeria. He said their primary objective is to empower youth to be self-reliant economically as youth comprise over 70 percent of Ugandan population, which he estimated to be standing at 48.5 million people.

“Mercy Corps’ target is to improve food security, good governance and economic empowerment of majority youth who are 25 years and below estimated at 24 million people in Uganda,” he said.

He pointed out that over 97000 youth have graduated in the Mercy Corps program, where youth are taught skills, such as tailoring, welding, making of soap and shoe repair among other,

“With the help of local leadership, Mercy Corps helps youth to identify projects that would help them come out of poverty. Mercy Corps has in addition empowered girls in the region in adolescent awareness campaigns for sustainability, where the girls have been enlightened in the use of sanitary pads,” he added. He added that apart from empowering youth with skills, Mercy Corps also prepares them for higher education in secondary schools across the country.

Joseph Lomongin, Kotido District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), speaking on behalf of other CAOs, said the Government has established Industrial Parks in Karamoja sub region’s Nepak District and called upon youth to utilize the skills obtained from Mercy Corps, from the presence of these Industrial Parks. He added that Karamoja sub region, through the youth skilling program is to train youth in various skills at the Industrial Hubs, where they will be awarded certificates equivalent to the Ordinary Certificates of Education.

Paul Lotee Komo, the LC 5 Chairman for Kotido District, hailed Mercy Corps for their tireless effort to accelerate economic development in the Karamoja sub region. He said Mercy Corps should extend their contract to work in the region, at this time when the region is experiencing hardships brought about by poverty among households and insecurity posed by Cattle rustlers.

“We have challenges in inadequate education for our children and lack of water, which is why I call on mercy corps to renew their contract to continue working in Karamoja sub region because their agenda is pro-development of the region,” he said.

The Karamoja youth exhibited their products at the Kampala meeting to include; bottled honey, bar soap and traditional Karamojong art among others.