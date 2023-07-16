The atmosphere at Kabale University turned somber as students and staff received the heartbreaking news of the passing on of Mukisa Franko, a promising third-year Information Technology student. The student had been bravely battling blood cancer, but tragically succumbed to the illness on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mulago Hospital.

Mukisa Franko was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology at the esteemed Faculty of Computing Library and Information Sciences. He was known for his dedication to his studies and his friendly, approachable demeanor that endeared him to his peers and faculty members alike.

The devastating news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the campus community. Akandida Mathias, a close friend and coursemate of Mukisa, expressed the collective sorrow felt by students. Mathias spoke of their shared efforts to contribute and secure medical support for their beloved friend. Sadly, their hopes were dashed as Mukisa’s condition worsened, leading to the heart-wrenching loss that has left the university community in mourning.

The burial ceremony to honor Mukisa Franko’s life is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 17th, 2023, at the family home in Karuguuza Village, Kibaale District.