The tragic death of a 5-year-old girl, Promise Amumpaire, has left the community in shock, and police in Rukungiri are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise. Promise was the daughter of Penelope, a resident of Rutooma Central Cell in Kibirizi Parish, Buhunga Sub County, Rukungiri District.

According to reports, on July 14th, 2023, the deceased stayed at home with her siblings while their mother, Penelope, went to a nearby trading center in Rutooma. It is alleged that around 6:00 PM, after the children had finished their supper, Penelope left for the trading center. Later in the evening, around 10:00 PM, she returned home and discovered the doors open. Disturbingly, when she checked the bedroom where the children were sleeping, Promise was missing.

Rather than alerting anyone in the vicinity, including the local chairperson or the police, Penelope claimed that she searched the gardens, plantations, and surrounding farms in an attempt to locate Promise. Failing to find her, Penelope decided to go to bed without reporting the matter to the authorities.

Tragically, the following morning, on July 15th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM, a schoolchild on their way to school discovered the lifeless body of Promise lying in the farm belonging to Charles Mujenzi. The child promptly informed Tumushabe Thopista, who then contacted Charles Mujenzi and alerted the local chairperson of Kibara Cell. The chairperson swiftly reported the matter to Buhunga Police Station.

Upon receiving the report, the police visited the crime scene, conducted a thorough examination, and documented the evidence. Penelope, the mother of the deceased, was subsequently arrested to assist in the ongoing investigations.

The body of Promise Amumpaire was transported to Rwakabengo Health Center III mortuary for a postmortem examination, which will provide vital insights into the cause of her tragic demise.

ASP Maate Elly, the spokesperson for the Kigezi region, confirmed that the police are diligently pursuing the inquiry to uncover the circumstances surrounding Promise’s death. The community anxiously awaits the outcome of the investigation, hoping that it will bring closure and provide justice for the grieving family.